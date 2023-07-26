1h ago

Businessman arrested in R89m Mpumalanga vehicle licensing fraud case

Mpumalanga law enforcement arrested businessman Morris Robert Shabalala for fraud and corruption.
  • A Mpumalanga businessman is the latest person to be arrested in an R89-million vehicle licensing fraud case.
  • Morris Shabalala owns a fleet of buses and semi-trailers registered under the Lamavuso Family Trust.
  • The fraud is said to have been committed between 2016 and 2019.

A Mpumalanga businessman has been arrested for his involvement in the alleged misappropriation of R89 million from the provincial vehicle licensing department.

Morris Robert Shabalala, who owns a fleet of buses and semi-trailers registered under the Lamavuso Family Trust, appeared in the Mbombela Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering.

According to Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane, Shabalala's arrest was linked to the arrest of 17 others, including two businesspeople, five former Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison employees and licensing officials based at the registering authorities in Mbombela, Mkhondo, Mashishing, KwaMhlushwa and Delmas.

It is alleged that the community safety department employees, who worked the department's helpdesk, colluded with the licensing officials to fraudulently issue vehicle licence discs to corrupt fleet owners and company representatives, according to Zwane.

"Initially, it was thought that the scheme was operated between 2018 and 2019 and cost the state R60 million in lost revenue in unpaid vehicle licences fees and penalties. However, further investigations showed that more crimes were involved, and the scope of the investigation was extended to 2016, and this showed that R89 million was the amount of revenue lost in unpaid fees in the period 2016 to 2019."

He said a lengthy collaborative investigation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit established that corrupt businesspeople paid large sums of money into the accounts of departmental officials to have their licence fees and penalties dumped or cancelled.

"In the case of Mr Shabalala, it is alleged that the file for the renewal of his fleet was unlawfully moved from the Standerton registering authority to the Nelspruit (Mbombela) helpdesk with the intention to commit a crime. Preliminary investigations showed that the state lost R343 332 in vehicle licence fees and penalties that were not paid. A lump sum of money was made into the account of one of the suspected officials on the day that the illicit transaction was concluded."

Zwane added that another businessman, Demieties Peter Botes, allegedly failed to pay R1 005 923.40 in vehicle fees and penalties. The 46-year-old man owns a fleet of truck tractors and tippers trading under the name DP Botes Vervoer Beperk.

"A large sum of money was allegedly paid into the bank account of one of the suspected officials on the day the illicit transaction was concluded," Zwane said.

"The third businessperson, Mr Magidi Doctor Mpapane, 59, is accused of failing to pay R709 333 in vehicle licence fees.

"Mr Mpapane is the registered owner of Doc's Construction and Plant Hire. He owns a fleet of vehicles, such as tankers and loader pump lifters. His business file was moved from KwaMhlushwa registering authority to the helpdesk in Nelspruit (Mbombela) to perpetrate the alleged crime."

It is alleged that a large sum of money was paid into the bank account of one of the suspected officials.

"Doc's Construction and Plant Hire has also been positively linked to another vehicle licence fraudulent transaction that took place at the Sedibeng branch of the South African Post Office in 2021."

Shabalala was released on R15 000 bail and all the accused are expected to appear in the Mbombela Commercial Crimes Court on 30 August.


