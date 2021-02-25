Businessman charged in R745m Eskom fraud case now faces separate tax charges

A businessman implicated in a R745 million corruption case at Eskom's Kusile power station appeared in a Gauteng court on Thursday.

Maphoko Hudson Kgomoeswana appeared on additional charges of tax evasion valued at R5 million.

His company is accused of facilitating bribes in a fraud and corruption case.

Maphoko Hudson Kgomoeswana's matter was postponed to 15 April for the setting of a provisional date, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate Sindisiwe Twala said.

"The tax fraud charges were discovered during the investigation of the controversial R745 million Eskom Kusile power station corruption case," she said.

"The Limpopo businessman and his company are accused of facilitating bribes in the fraud and corruption matter."

He is currently out on R300 000 bail.

"In the tax matter, he is charged with his company, Babinatlou Business Services CC, with evading income tax and company tax between the period 2016 – 2018," Twala added.

This was Kgomoeswana's second appearance in court this week.

On Tuesday, he appeared alongside Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade, and two former Eskom executives Abram Masango and France Hlakudi in the R745 million corruption case at the Kusile power station.

That matter was postponed to 1 June to allow for the exchange of additional documents requested by the defence, Twala said.

The accused face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, offering unauthorised gratification and receiving unauthorised gratification over a period of three years.