37m ago

add bookmark

Businessman charged in R745m Eskom fraud case now faces separate tax charges

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has been accused of tax-related charges.
A man has been accused of tax-related charges.
iStock
  • A businessman implicated in a R745 million corruption case at Eskom's Kusile power station appeared in a Gauteng court on Thursday.
  • Maphoko Hudson Kgomoeswana appeared on additional charges of tax evasion valued at R5 million. 
  • His company is accused of facilitating bribes in a fraud and corruption case. 

A Limpopo businessman, who is already accused of defrauding Eskom, appeared in the Pretoria Regional Court on Thursday, on additional charges of tax evasion valued at R5 million.

Maphoko Hudson Kgomoeswana's matter was postponed to 15 April for the setting of a provisional date, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate Sindisiwe Twala said. 

"The tax fraud charges were discovered during the investigation of the controversial R745 million Eskom Kusile power station corruption case," she said.

"The Limpopo businessman and his company are accused of facilitating bribes in the fraud and corruption matter."

He is currently out on R300 000 bail.

"In the tax matter, he is charged with his company, Babinatlou Business Services CC, with evading income tax and company tax between the period 2016 – 2018," Twala added.  

READ| How Eskom executives were caught

This was Kgomoeswana's second appearance in court this week. 

On Tuesday, he appeared alongside Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade, and two former Eskom executives Abram Masango and France Hlakudi in the R745 million corruption case at the Kusile power station. 

That matter was postponed to 1 June to allow for the exchange of additional documents requested by the defence, Twala said. 

The accused face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, offering unauthorised gratification and receiving unauthorised gratification over a period of three years.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Man turns himself in over alleged R1.3m Eskom fraud
Bothaville farmer sentenced to 12 years for fraud
Former Eskom MD to be sentenced for fraud
Read more on:
eskompretoriagautengcourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 2084 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1550 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2111 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.85
(-2.56)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(-2.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(-2.91)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-2.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-2.23)
Gold
1772.35
(-1.71)
Silver
27.67
(-0.93)
Platinum
1237.00
(-1.94)
Brent Crude
66.41
(+2.64)
Palladium
2474.00
(+1.37)
All Share
67516.60
(+1.99)
Top 40
62090.46
(+2.21)
Financial 15
12358.55
(+0.03)
Industrial 25
86777.70
(+0.26)
Resource 10
70469.10
(+5.60)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo