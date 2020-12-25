1h ago

Businessman found dead after Christmas eve house robbery

Lwandile Bhengu
  The businessman was asleep with his family when unknown people allegedly entered the house.
  The man was taken from his home and his body was later discovered with gunshot wounds. 
  His car was found abandoned in Thambo View.

Limpopo police are on the hunt for gunmen who allegedly shot and killed a businessman on Christmas Eve.

In a statement on Friday, police said Doctor Matea was gunned down at Ntoane village in Dennilton.

"The police were alerted about the discovery of the lifeless body of a man in this area at about 06:00 and responded swiftly together with the medical emergency services. Upon arrival, the deceased was found with multiple gunshot wounds," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said preliminary investigations showed that Matea and his family were asleep in their home in the early hours of Thursday when three unknown men allegedly entered their home. 

"They then demanded cash and in the process ransacked the house and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects allegedly tied up the deceased's wife and three children and forced the deceased to his Toyota bakkie and drove away with him," said Mojapelo.

The vehicle was found abandoned at Thambo View.

