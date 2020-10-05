1h ago

Businessman in court for allegedly defrauding City of Joburg of R7.5m

Jeanette Chabalala
Deon Pillay
Deon Pillay
A businessman has appeared in a Gauteng court on fraud other charges after he allegedly failed to deliver 570 desktop computers for which the City of Johannesburg paid more than R7.5 million.

Dressed in a dark suit, Deon Pillay, the sole director of Esizwe Technology (Pty) Ltd, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Monday.

His time in the dock was over in less than five minutes. The State was meant to furnish the defence team with the contents of the docket, but the matter was postponed to 19 October for the disclosure. 

Pillay faces charges of fraud, theft, and the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act.

He is out on R50 000 bail.

Regional NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane previously said Pillay's company was one of the accredited dealers of Mustek. 

"The core business of Mustek is the sale and distribution of computers and electronic products via its network of approximately 6 000 accredited dealers," she said.

It is alleged when he failed to deliver the desktops, the municipality suffered a financial loss, News24 previously reported.

