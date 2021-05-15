1h ago

add bookmark

Businessman, sister killed in Vaal Dam chopper crash

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The NSRI rescue crew. (PHOTO: Jamey Gordon)
The NSRI rescue crew. (PHOTO: Jamey Gordon)
  • Two people died after a helicopter crashed into the Vaal Dam.
  • A man rowed to the crash site and managed to rescue the woman, but she had not survived.  
  • Rescuers retrieved the pilot's body from the wreckage later in the evening.   

A businessman and his sister died when the helicopter he was piloting crashed into the Vaal Dam on Friday night.  

"There was no warning," said the Vaal Marina Community Policing Forum's Kevin Prinsloo on Saturday.

Prinsloo said a student fishing near the crash site got into his canoe and paddled frantically towards the burning helicopter. He managed to get the woman out, but she had not survived the crash.  

When the pilot was found in the wreckage, he was dead.   

Two Beagle dogs were also found dead.

Netwerk24 reported the pilot was well-known businessman, Essie Esterhuysen, who had been treating his sister, Dané, to a weekend away. 

He fetched her by helicopter from Wilderness in the Southern Cape on Friday.

As he was preparing to land, the helicopter apparently dropped into the water. 

ALSO READ | Man, 66, drowns at Hermanus Lagoon

Esterhuysen was the founder and director of the Esgro group, which specialised in starting garage food franchises, like Wimpy and Steers. 

Fellow CPF member Wynand van der Walt was among the emergency support team that rushed to the scene.  

"I tried CPR, but it was too late already," he said of efforts to help the woman.  

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre sounded the alarm and a massive rescue team, including police divers, Netcare911 and ER24 ambulance services, was activated. 

Jacobus ‘Essie’ Esterhuysen, who is described as a
Jacobus ‘Essie’ Esterhuysen, who is described as an experienced and safety-conscious pilot. Photo: Supplied

The NSRI also launched a rescue craft; the helicopter was found near the Vaal Marina, about 200 metres offshore.  

"It is believed the helicopter was en route from Rand Airport to the Vaal Dam, with a Johannesburg pilot, his sister and two dogs," the NSRI said. 

On Saturday, the NSRI Vaal Dam, police divers and officers, a police helicopter and the Midvaal Fire and Rescue Services worked at the wreckage, under the guidance of the Civil Aviation Authority.  

Prinsloo said the wreckage was lifted from the water on Saturday, and the investigation was underway.

Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba confirmed that the Accident and Incident Investigations Division was notified of the crash at Sunset Cove.

"There were two occupants on board. Both occupants were fatally injured.

"The process of gathering more information, that will assist in determining the cause of the accident, has begun."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgaccidents
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
19% - 500 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
68% - 1793 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
13% - 342 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.13
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.92
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,843.76
0.0%
Silver
27.42
0.0%
Palladium
2,894.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,229.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
68.71
+2.5%
Top 40
60,573
+0.6%
All Share
66,598
+0.7%
Resource 10
69,386
-0.1%
Industrial 25
83,277
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,685
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo