Businesswoman, bodyguard shot at crèche in Bedfordview

A businesswoman and her bodyguard were shot and wounded at a nursery school in Bedfordview, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.



The woman had just dropped off her child at the crèche when she was attacked by a gunman who shot her while she was in her car inside the property.

The bodyguard, who was following her in another vehicle, was also shot while parked outside the premises, said Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo.

"It is alleged that the owner of the private security company was escorting the businesswoman during the time of the shooting."

Both victims were taken to the nearest medical care centre for treatment.

Shot multiple times

"The motive for the shooting cannot be confirmed at this stage," Masondo said.

It's understood that the woman had earlier dropped an older child off at another school, before heading to the crèche.

A source close to the two victims said the woman had been shot three times and the bodyguard five times.



"They are in hospital with bullet wounds to their upper body," they said.

At the scene, men who identified themselves as the woman's relatives later retrieved her personal items from the car.



