Busisiwe Mkhwebane suffers another legal blow as ConCourt dismisses rescission application

Karyn Maughan
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
  • Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal woes continue to worsen following the Constitutional Court's latest decision.
  • The court has dismissed her latest attempt to block the impeachment inquiry against her.
  • The highest court also issued a personal costs order against her.

The Constitutional Court has ordered that suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane personally pay the costs of her last-ditch attempt to seek the rescission of the ruling that the impeachment inquiry process against her was lawful.

The apex court unanimously ruled Mkhwebane "ought to pay costs in per personal capacity, as this application constitutes an abuse of process of court".

The Office of the Public Protector has previously revealed it would not fund Mkhwebane's attempt to seek a rescission of the Constitutional Court's dismissal of her earlier rescission application.

READ | As Mkhwebane blew millions on futile cases, her cash-strapped office begged for out-of-court deals

This was Mkhwebane's second attempt at a rescission application.

She filed her first application after a judgment by the court in February that, in the main, upheld the rules for the section 194 inquiry and allowed it to proceed.

Mkhwebane's impeachment hearing has heard damning testimony from former officials in her office.

The hearing has been running for just under two months.

READ | Lies, spies and an iron-fisted rule: 10 must-read articles on Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry

Mkhwebane faces claims of misconduct and incompetence, with her fitness to hold office questioned.

In June, President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended her as Public Protector, pending the outcome of the parliamentary process.

Mkhwebane and her legal counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, failed to have Ramaphosa subpoenaed to give evidence at the impeachment inquiry.

