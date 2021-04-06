Busted! Two cops caught red-handed asking for bribes from undercover officers in Gauteng

Undercover vehicles were used to nab the officers.

One of them was arrested while conducting an unauthorised roadblock.

IPID conducted the stint operations in collaboration with SAPS and National Traffic Department.

Two police officers were arrested in Gauteng over the long weekend for soliciting bribes of R100 and R200, respectively.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the officers were arrested during sting operations by it in collaboration with SAPS Anti-Corruption and National Traffic Department's Anti-Corruption unit.

A 56-year-old captain attached to the Johannesburg Public Order Policing unit was arrested for corruption on Monday, IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said on Tuesday.

Cola said the captain, who was the shift commander, conducted an unauthorised road block with other members at the intersection of Observatory and Steyn streets.

He then stopped a vehicle, which happened to be driven by an undercover officer, and demanded that the driver produce a license. When the undercover officer said he did not have his driver's licence, the officer demanded a R100 bribe.

READ | Three law enforcement officers in court for allegedly accepting bribes

"He was arrested and detained at Yeoville police station. He is set to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court today [Tuesday]. IPID is investigating this case," Cola said.



Meanwhile, another officer from Randfontein was also nabbed for corruption on Friday.

The 45-year-old traffic officer attached to Randfontein Public Safety, operated a speed camera and stopped an undercover vehicle.

He then asked for a R200 bribe and was arrested on the spot and detained at the Randburg police station.

Cola said the Randfontein Anti-Corruption unit would handle the officer's case because it fell outside of IPID's mandate.