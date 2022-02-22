Busy day for firefighters as they respond to three separate incidents in the Western Cape

Three fires were reported in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

Traffic was slow on the N1, near Stellenbosch, because of the smoke.

The City of Cape Town will be launching an investigation after an empty MyCiTi bus went up in flames.

The traffic department of the Cape Winelands municipality has reopened the N1, near Stellenbosch, to traffic following a fire that broke out on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a fire in Klapmuts, near Stellenbosch.

"At this stage, houses, livestock and farmland are in jeopardy; teams are working to protect lives and property. Aerial resources, ground teams, equipment and personnel from CWDM [Cape Winelands district municipality], FPA, and the Stellenbosch and Drakenstein municipalities are on scene," said CWDM spokesperson Jo-Ann Otto.

Commuters are urged not to drive through the very dense smoke and cooperate with traffic and fire officials.

Firefighters also battled a blaze in Noordhoek.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were called to a scene in the Noordhoek wetlands.

"Currently, 70 firefighters and 14 firefighting appliances are on the scene," Carelse said.

Helicopters were requested to water bomb the area.

The cause of the fires is still unknown.

Meanwhile, an empty MyCiTi bus caught fire at the Woodstock bus station on Tuesday.

The bus went up in flames after the passengers and the bus driver had disembarked at the station at 15:15.

Fire and Rescue Services were immediately called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The City said: "This is an exceptional incident, and we need to establish what were the causes by conducting a proper investigation in consultation with the bus manufacturer."

The mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Roberto Quintas, said the MyCiTi buses were regularly serviced, inspected and maintained as per the City's contract with the bus operator.

"Furthermore, the buses undergo a roadworthy test every six months, with a reputable test station, to ensure the fleet is in a safe and reliable condition," said Quintas.





