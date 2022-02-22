53m ago

add bookmark

Busy day for firefighters as they respond to three separate incidents in the Western Cape

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dense smoke on the N1 near Stellenbosch (Supplied by Henry Robbertse CWDM)
Dense smoke on the N1 near Stellenbosch (Supplied by Henry Robbertse CWDM)
  • Three fires were reported in the Western Cape on Tuesday.
  • Traffic was slow on the N1, near Stellenbosch, because of the smoke.
  • The City of Cape Town will be launching an investigation after an empty MyCiTi bus went up in flames.

The traffic department of the Cape Winelands municipality has reopened the N1, near Stellenbosch, to traffic following a fire that broke out on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a fire in Klapmuts, near Stellenbosch.

"At this stage, houses, livestock and farmland are in jeopardy; teams are working to protect lives and property. Aerial resources, ground teams, equipment and personnel from CWDM [Cape Winelands district municipality], FPA, and the Stellenbosch and Drakenstein municipalities are on scene," said CWDM spokesperson Jo-Ann Otto.

Commuters are urged not to drive through the very dense smoke and cooperate with traffic and fire officials.

Firefighters also battled a blaze in Noordhoek.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were called to a scene in the Noordhoek wetlands.

"Currently, 70 firefighters and 14 firefighting appliances are on the scene," Carelse said.

Helicopters were requested to water bomb the area.

READ |  Fire guts storage room at primary school in Cape Town

The cause of the fires is still unknown.

Meanwhile, an empty MyCiTi bus caught fire at the Woodstock bus station on Tuesday.

The bus went up in flames after the passengers and the bus driver had disembarked at the station at 15:15.

Fire and Rescue Services were immediately called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The City said: "This is an exceptional incident, and we need to establish what were the causes by conducting a proper investigation in consultation with the bus manufacturer."

The mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Roberto Quintas, said the MyCiTi buses were regularly serviced, inspected and maintained as per the City's contract with the bus operator.

"Furthermore, the buses undergo a roadworthy test every six months, with a reputable test station, to ensure the fleet is in a safe and reliable condition," said Quintas.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mycitijermaine carelsewestern capestellenboschfires
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
12% - 1045 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
25% - 2137 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
62% - 5281 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.10
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.50
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.10
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,903.59
-0.1%
Silver
24.23
+1.1%
Palladium
2,373.00
-0.6%
Platinum
1,079.50
-0.0%
Brent Crude
95.39
+1.9%
Top 40
69,059
0.0%
All Share
75,654
0.0%
Resource 10
80,470
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,957
0.0%
Financial 15
15,814
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo