19m ago

add bookmark

Buthelezi calls Phoenix residents 'heroes', slams racist unrest vigilantes

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mangosuthu Buthelezi. (Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Mangosuthu Buthelezi. (Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
  • Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has called those in Phoenix who protected businesses and homes during the unrest, heroes.
  • He also slammed racist vigilantes who committed crimes based on race.
  • He said there was propaganda and political manipulation used to smear all Phoenix residents as racist.

IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has hailed Phoenix residents who protected businesses, homes, and their neighbours as heroes, but slammed racist vigilantes.

He was speaking as the party took its campaign to the predominately Indian area on Monday after the DA last week came under fire for racist posters that appeared to pander to Indian voters.

"There is a debate raging in Phoenix right now about heroes and racists. It's a debate that seeks to divide and that uses scare tactics and hatred to pit South Africans against one another," he said.

Buthelezi said he knew propaganda was involved in smearing the entire populace of the area as racist:

I myself became a victim of propaganda on social media when I publicly praised the community of Phoenix for standing against lawlessness and destruction. Hand in hand with senior IFP leaders, you were doing here what I was doing with IFP leaders in my own community in Ulundi.

He said many were, "... protecting homes and protecting businesses".

"You were staying up through the night, patrolling the streets and ensuring that looters did not run rampant. All of this was being done in close cooperation with law enforcement, and within the bounds of the law. I thanked you then, and I thank you now, because I know that countless citizens stood up for law and order."

Buthelezi said that many in Phoenix protected their livelihoods and lives were saved, but that others simply broke the law.

"But days later, when a few vigilantes began acting outside the law and lives began to be lost, someone took the clip of me thanking you and placed it on Facebook above the image of chaos in the streets of Phoenix.

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

"Above the image of a body lying in the street, was me applauding the Indian community. It was made to look as though I supported vigilantism; and the floodgates of hatred opened against me. Hundreds of social media posts wished a slow and painful death on Buthelezi."

People questioned if I was racist

Buthelezi said all manner of expletives and insults were hurled at him as people questioned if he was racist during the unrest.

"But it [propaganda against Buthelezi] was all manufactured. It was all lies. It was intended not only to damage my reputation, but to spark greater hatred between Indians and blacks, because I am known as a Zulu Indian.

"I refused to take the bait. The most important task was to restore peace between our people, to restore unity and social cohesion. I therefore went on live television and spoke against acts of violence from all quarters. I knew how quickly violence descends into retaliatory attacks and bloodshed. I called on everyone to act within the law, and to desist from vigilantism."

Adriaan Basson | Bring proof that the IEC is captured or shut up

He said he pointed out that there were far more people trying to build the country than trying to tear it down.

"These people, the builders and the patriots, should not be forgotten. Heroes are not people who take the law into their own hands. Real heroes unite communities. Real heroes restore peace. And within the communities of Phoenix, KwaMashu, Chatsworth, Bambhai and elsewhere, there are millions of real heroes."

The DA put up posters which read: "The ANC called you racists," and "The DA calls you heroes", referring to racial tension in Phoenix which surfaced during the civil unrest in July, and which left many people dead.

While the party leader, John Steenhuisen initially defended the posters, he later blamed KwaZulu-Natal DA chairperson Dean Macpherson for the incident, saying that he acted without the party leaderships knowledge.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ifpmangosuthu butheleziphoenixkwazulu-natalelections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1741 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 3112 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
57% - 6351 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

9h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.99
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.43
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.33
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.01
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,753.55
-0.2%
Silver
22.62
-0.2%
Palladium
2,143.74
+3.0%
Platinum
1,037.78
+0.8%
Brent Crude
82.39
+0.5%
Top 40
59,673
+1.4%
All Share
66,122
+1.4%
Resource 10
63,189
+2.8%
Industrial 25
83,141
+0.7%
Financial 15
14,103
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo