29m ago

add bookmark

Buthelezi denies saying Queen Mantfombi was poisoned

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu
Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu
Getty Images
  • Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has clarified statements he made about Queen Mantfombi's medical treatment before her death.
  • He denies saying she was poisoned, instead explaining he had referred to toxins in her liver.
  • Buthelezi said he regrets the "ructions" in the royal household during the mourning period.

The traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has denied saying Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was poisoned.

"I merely mentioned the fact that twice, doctors hesitated about operating on the queen because there were toxins, which is not the same thing as poison, it is a medical term [related to the liver]," he said on Wednesday.

Buthelezi was speaking to journalists at KwaKhangelamankengane Palace in Nongoma where the body of the queen would be brought to.

He said thus far, details of her death were not available.

"So far, we don't know what caused the queen's death. It is very serious when people deliberately distort on [a] matter of such seriousness - I have not accused anyone," he said about the poisoning matter.

ALSO READ | Zulu Queen's body to arrive in Nongoma on Wednesday

He said the recent rift in the royal family was regrettable because it was a time of mourning.

The royal family is currently at odds, with civil claims apparently heading to the high court contesting the estate of the late king, Goodwill Zwelithini.

Buthelezi lashed out at Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi earlier this week because they allegedly held a secret meeting. They alleged Buthelezi was "some sort of dictator".

Ructions in the royal household

He said it was unfortunate the Zulu royals were at odds during a mourning period.

READ | 'He was the king of Africa' - Goodwill Zwelithini remembered

"It is not pleasant that when we are burying the dead and nursing grief, that in addition, [we] must have all these ructions taking place."

Buthelezi said Zwelithini's will and final wishes were simple.

"I applaud what the king did, he made it very simple. I don't think we are going to crack our heads. We are not going to have our choice to elect [anyone]. Everything will happen in accordance [to protocol], all that is left is to interpret what it means by leaving a will naming a queen."

He also called on singing and dancing at the royal palace to stop.

"People are young and love the royal family and people are singing songs which are not normally sung. People are even dancing. This is not an occasion for that. There are hymns that are sung, especially when an important person of the royal family, the king or queen, passes away.

"I told one of the king's praise singer that they must send a message to the indunas to say that it is wrong to think this is an occasion for dancing and so on."

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that Mantfombi would have an official state funeral in Nongoma on Friday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mantfombi dlamini zulumangosuthu buthelezidurbankwazulu-natal
Lottery
R503k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 3011 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 2817 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 312 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.37
(-0.6)
GBP/ZAR
20.00
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.25
(-0.7)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.6)
Gold
1,783.02
(+0.2)
Silver
26.44
(-0.2)
Platinum
1,228.50
(-0.8)
Brent Crude
68.88
(+2.0)
Palladium
2,970.48
(-0.5)
All Share
67,346
(+1.8)
Top 40
61,537
(+1.9)
Financial 15
12,357
(+2.2)
Industrial 25
85,649
(+1.3)
Resource 10
70,351
(+2.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo