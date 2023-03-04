'By any means necessary': EFF throws weight behind Wits student protesters, despite misconduct

The EFF says students need to attain free education by any means necessary.

It supports the Wits student protesters despite some misconduct.

Students have embarked on a strike over accommodation and registration fees.

The EFF said it fully supported student protesters from the University of Witwatersrand, despite some of its members’ misconduct.



It said students needed to attain free education by any means necessary.

Wits students began the protest on Wednesday over the exclusion of those who cannot register for the new academic year or secure accommodation at residences due to a lack of funds.

On Thursday, the university's senior executive team sent a notice to staff, saying that several students had been suspended after the day’s protests turned violent, with some protesters causing damage to property, blocking the roads around the university, and looting shops in Braamfontein.

According to the notice, "actions of the disruptors transgressed the university rules pertaining to peaceful protest and the rights of those who wanted to learn and work".

On Friday, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party was in full support of the protest action which he said were being led by the EFF Students Command (EFFSC).

"The EFFSC wears party regalia proudly and with our support in their quest to open the doors of learning for all, not only at Wits, but DUT, UKZN [Durban University of Technology and the University of KwaZulu-Natal], and across KwaZulu-Natal and the country where the structure has embarked on the #SizofundaNgenkani [we will study hard] campaign.

Thambo added:

[Students] have a generational mission of attaining free education, and they must do so by any means necessary.

Thambo was responding to a question by News24 about the conduct of some students who were seen damaging property and being physical with security while wearing the party's regalia.



The same query was sent to the Gauteng ANC and their response will be added once received.

At about 08:00 on Friday, a small group of students wearing EFF colours, some with masks and balaclavas, used force to try and enter the university’s main entrance off Empire Road.

Campus security and additional private security hired by the university, dubbed "bouncers", were able to break up the demonstration and the group dispersed. by 09:00.

Shortly after 11:00, scores of students took to the streets of Braamfontein, followed by the Public Order Police unit, who kept a watchful eye.

The protest reached its peak outside the Yale Road entrance where several students tried to force their way through the gates.

On the university's side was a large contingency of private security, campus security, metro police and police.

Students pulling at the gate tried to kick and punch security, but it was a brick hurled into the crowd that changed the mood.

A second-year student was hit on the back of the head by the brick thrown by a fellow protester, and student leaders then put an end to the hurling of objects.

The student, who received a deep wound, was attended to by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment.

Then, with security piling up behind the entrance, the crowd turned and ran to the next entrance near the Wits Art Museum along Jorissen Street. Security at this entrance was thin and the protesters pushed their way into the university and the Great Hall.

With the bulk of security still making their way to the hall, protesters were able to force their way in, but then walked out again.

In front of the hall, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) joined the protest, demanding a 10% increase for Wits staff.

Whilst the groups demonstrated, two water cannon trucks, as well as police and JMPD Public Order Policing vehicles parked in front of the steps of the 100-year-old hall.

The Wits Student Representative Council says the protests will continue next week.



