By-elections going smoothly with 'steady flow' of voters, says IEC

There has been a "steady flow of voters" to polling stations with no incidents reported as South Africans took part in by-elections in 40 wards on Wednesday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) Sy Mamabolo has said.

Mamabolo, the chief electoral officer, said the IEC was "very happy with the manner in which the by-election process is unfolding".

Polling stations are open until 21:00 and results are expected to be released overnight.

He told News24 in a WhatsApp voice note:

This is an important opportunity for people to elect their political leadership and influence the direction of community development in their wards.

Mamabolo added special votes the day before went smoothly and polling stations had complied with Covid-19 protocols.



The by-elections are taking place in 25 municipalities across the country, with more than 360 000 voters registered.

The IEC earlier told SABC News it had approved 10 700 special votes, of which 60% were home visits.

Today is a big day for the three Metro Mayors in Gauteng-Geoff Makhubo, Mzwandile Masina and Randall Williams. These are the last by-elections in Gauteng before the LGE. It is likely to be a good day for Geoff Makhubo and a tough day for Randall Williams. — Wayne Sussman (@waynesussman) May 19, 2021



