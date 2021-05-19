44m ago

By-elections going smoothly with 'steady flow' of voters, says IEC

Carien du Plessis
IEC barrier tape at a voting station. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
IEC barrier tape at a voting station. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

There has been a "steady flow of voters" to polling stations with no incidents reported as South Africans took part in by-elections in 40 wards on Wednesday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) Sy Mamabolo has said.

Mamabolo, the chief electoral officer, said the IEC was "very happy with the manner in which the by-election process is unfolding".

READ | DA, dogged by infighting, to watch its back in Johannesburg in today's by-elections

Polling stations are open until 21:00 and results are expected to be released overnight.

He told News24 in a WhatsApp voice note:  

This is an important opportunity for people to elect their political leadership and influence the direction of community development in their wards.

Mamabolo added special votes the day before went smoothly and polling stations had complied with Covid-19 protocols. 

The by-elections are taking place in 25 municipalities across the country, with more than 360 000 voters registered. 

The IEC earlier told SABC News it had approved 10 700 special votes, of which 60% were home visits. 


