1h ago

add bookmark

By end of September, architects of state capture will be arrested - NPA, Hawks promise

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The alleged architects of state capture will be arrested by the end of September, according to the NPA and Hawks.
  • The Hawks and NPA have promised to go after all the people implicated by the Zondo Commission.
  • Dedicated teams have been assembled to probe those implicated. 

The alleged architects of state capture, "including influential people and private sector actors", are expected to be arrested and have cases enrolled by the end of September, the NPA and Hawks said on Tuesday.

The crime-fighting bodies have assembled teams of dedicated investigators and prosecutors to go after all the people implicated.

So far, 86 investigations have been declared by the Investigating Directorate (ID), 21 matters enrolled in court, and 65 accused persons appeared in court on alleged state capture crimes.

READ | Pieter Du Toit: Gupta arrests a big moment - now authorities must seal the deal

The bodies said the teams would be sufficiently resourced and located, either in the NPA or the Hawks offices. 

"The NPA and DPCI are harnessing all their resources and expertise, reprioritising matters to ensure that state capture cases proceed as a matter of urgency in our commitment to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law."

Advocate Shamila Batohi and Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya met last week to discuss the final State Capture Inquiry report.

Batohi and Lebeya expressed their commitment to ensuring accountability for those implicated.

The pair claimed they recognised the damaging impact of corruption on the rule of law and on South Africa's development prospects. 

They committed to enhancing collaboration and sharing resources and expertise to ensure the most effective prosecution-guided approach.

READ | NPA targets Tegeta shares in Optimum Coal Mine in bid to claw back R3.4bn in state capture proceeds

The NPA and the Hawks promised to prioritise state capture matters through the joint NPA/DPCI Task Force - a team established to drive coordination to ensure impact in response to the state capture reports. 

The report contains over 150 recommendations relevant to the two entities.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npahawksshamila batohigodfrey lebeyacorruptionpoliticsstate capture inquiry
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you plan on surviving the latest fuel price hikes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ditching my car and using public transport
3% - 63 votes
Staying home so I don't have to fill up
20% - 455 votes
There's no escaping the cost of living crisis
77% - 1764 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.57
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
19.80
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.4%
Gold
1,767.61
-2.3%
Silver
19.16
-4.1%
Palladium
1,927.00
-0.4%
Platinum
865.50
-2.4%
Brent Crude
113.50
+1.7%
Top 40
58,953
-3.2%
All Share
65,006
-3.0%
Resource 10
59,416
-6.6%
Industrial 25
80,333
-1.1%
Financial 15
14,357
-3.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo