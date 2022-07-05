By end of September, architects of state capture will be arrested - NPA, Hawks promise

The alleged architects of state capture will be arrested by the end of September, according to the NPA and Hawks.

The Hawks and NPA have promised to go after all the people implicated by the Zondo Commission.

Dedicated teams have been assembled to probe those implicated.

The alleged architects of state capture, "including influential people and private sector actors", are expected to be arrested and have cases enrolled by the end of September, the NPA and Hawks said on Tuesday.



The crime-fighting bodies have assembled teams of dedicated investigators and prosecutors to go after all the people implicated.

So far, 86 investigations have been declared by the Investigating Directorate (ID), 21 matters enrolled in court, and 65 accused persons appeared in court on alleged state capture crimes.

The bodies said the teams would be sufficiently resourced and located, either in the NPA or the Hawks offices.



"The NPA and DPCI are harnessing all their resources and expertise, reprioritising matters to ensure that state capture cases proceed as a matter of urgency in our commitment to ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law."

Advocate Shamila Batohi and Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya met last week to discuss the final State Capture Inquiry report.

Batohi and Lebeya expressed their commitment to ensuring accountability for those implicated.



The pair claimed they recognised the damaging impact of corruption on the rule of law and on South Africa's development prospects.

They committed to enhancing collaboration and sharing resources and expertise to ensure the most effective prosecution-guided approach.

The NPA and the Hawks promised to prioritise state capture matters through the joint NPA/DPCI Task Force - a team established to drive coordination to ensure impact in response to the state capture reports.

The report contains over 150 recommendations relevant to the two entities.