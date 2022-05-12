Cabinet approves appointment of KwaZulu-Natal MEC in national Cogta dept

Cabinet has approved the appointment of Siphosihle Hlomuka as the national Cogta department's deputy director-general of local government support and interventions management.

Hlomuka is the KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele made the announcement on Thursday morning.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, confirmed this when he briefed the media on the outcome of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Gungubele said Cabinet also approved a host of other appointments, subject to the verification of qualifications and the relevant clearance.

These include the appointment of Dr Kesavan Naidoo as deputy director-general (DDG): institutional development in the Cogta department, and Risimati Patrick Mathye as DDG: water and sanitation services management at the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

Other notable announcements were the approval of the appointment of Bhekuyise Matthews Khenisa as CEO of the Housing Development Agency (HDA) and Joy Keledi Masemola as the housing agency's chief financial officer.

Khenisa takes over from acting CEO Daphney Ngoashen, who has found herself at the centre of numerous allegations after a whistleblower raised allegations of corruption, collusion and interference with supply chain management processes with HDA board chairperson Tshilidzi Ratshitanga and Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi in January.

Gender-based violence

Cabinet also commended the swift arrests made in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

Gungubele said:

Cabinet continues to condemn the senseless killing of women and has welcomed the swift response by law enforcement officers in arresting suspects in connection with the death of Ms Hillary Gardee (28), of Kamagugu in Mpumalanga.

Gungubele added that senseless murders were a reminder that more must be done to end gender-based violence, and femicide (GBVF).

He said Cabinet urged all people in the country to work with the government in the fight against crime and GBVF because a united front was the only way the country could put an end to such heinous crimes.

"Together, we can ensure that our communities and streets are safer for all people, including the elderly, women and children," said Gungubele.

Gardee was last seen on 29 April at the Nelspruit Plaza, and a week later, her body was discovered in a timber plantation about 40km outside Mbombela.

Law enforcement officials had given themselves a 72-hour deadline to make arrests and managed to arrest one of the accused within the self-imposed deadline.

Two more arrests have been made since.

The three accused, Philemon Lukhele, Sipho Mkhatshwa, and Albert Mduduz remain in custody after abandoning their bail application.

Cabinet also condemned the killing of six people in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

On Sunday night, six men were shot dead in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C.

This was the third mass shooting in Khayelitsha since March.

Floods

Turning to the floods that hit several parts of the country, Cabinet expressed condolences to those who lost loved ones in floods, particularly those in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gungubele said the declaration of a national state of disaster and socio-economic relief interventions President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced, sought to ensure an effective and coordinated response across all spheres of government through the National Disaster Management Centre.

He added that the R1 billion that the government made available was already in use to support relief and recovery efforts, restore basic services and provide humanitarian assistance in the form of food, water, shelter, sanitation and clothing.

"The process to rebuild affected areas has already started as the people of our country unite in their determination to assist those who have lost their homes and possessions," Gungubele added.

Covid-19

In light of the skyrocketing new wave of Covid-19 infections, driven by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, Gungubele urged all citizens to take precautionary measures to protect themselves, especially during winter.

"The virus is still a constant threat, and vaccination remains the most effective weapon to protect ourselves. The Cabinet is pleased that more people continue to choose vaccination as their first line of defence against Covid-19 after recent statistics showed that we had reached the milestone of over 50 percent of adult vaccinations in five provinces," he said.

