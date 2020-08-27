1h ago

add bookmark

Cabinet approves tabling of Electoral Laws Amendment Bill

Sesona Ngqakamba
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu delivering a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu delivering a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.
Jan Gerber/News24
  • All executives in government will head back to school through training programmes, Cabinet has decided.
  • Cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss various issues, including corruption surrounding the procurement of PPE.
  • It also postponed the hosting of the 2020 International Maritime Organisation and World Maritime Day event.

Cabinet has approved multiple bills to be tabled before Parliament, including the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill of 2020, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu announced on Thursday.

Mthembu briefed the nation on the outcomes of Cabinet's virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The Electoral Laws Amendment Bill amends three sections of legislation – the Electoral Commission Act of 1996, the Electoral Act of 1998 and the Local Government Municipal Electoral Act of 2000.

Mthembu said Cabinet also approved the submission of the Sectional Titles Amendment Bill to Parliament.

"The Bill amends the Sectional Titles Act, 1986 (Act 95 of 1986), which provides for the establishment of sectional title schemes. The proposed amendments provide clarity and protect the lessees in the properties under the sectional-arrangement buildings," Mthembu said.

Another bill that has been approved for tabling is the Agricultural Produce Agents Amendment Bill of 2018.

Mthembu said amendments proposed in the bill were fully canvassed with the relevant stakeholders, adding that changes would also improve market access opportunities for smallholder producers, as well as previously disadvantaged market agents, traders and hawkers.

ALSO READ | Maimane and Lekota eye election reform in new draft Bill

Cabinet also approved the postponement of hosting the 2020 International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and World Maritime Day event, which was expected to be held in October.

The hosting of the event was approved in November 2015, but will now be moved to October 2021 because of Covid-19, Mthembu said.

He added that Cabinet continued to support the hosting of the event, but agreed it would be impossible to get the important stakeholders to gather because international travel was not yet permitted in South Africa.

"Because of all these reasons, because of Covid-19, we have agreed with the minister of transport, as Cabinet, that let's have these events, IMO as well as World Maritime Day in October 2021," Mthembu said.

Back to school for officials

Cabinet also approved two training programmes for members of the executive and senior managers in the public service.

The first programme – Economic Governance Spring School training – will be for members of the executive from all spheres of government, including ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MECs and mayors, Mthembu said.

The spring school is designed to broaden learning perspectives through analysis and critical reflection on the nature of challenges faced by government.

Mthembu said the programme would be conducted by the National School of Government, in partnership with the Wits School of Governance and the O.R. Tambo School of Leadership.

Another programme approved by Cabinet, was for heads of departments. It has three components, namely an Executive Induction Programme, Executive Education Programme and a new programme called Etella, the minister added.

"As I speak about these programmes, as Cabinet was reflecting on these, Cabinet said that if there is one thing that we have always been accused of as government, it's our inability to implement.

"What has always been a difficulty is the implementation. We are hopeful that these training programmes for both the ministers, deputies, premiers, MECs, mayors will assist us in confronting this inability to implement what are good policies, and therefore robbing our people [of] service delivery," Mthembu said. 

Related Links
SA needs a Cabinet that is 100% behind the president - Lindiwe Mazibuko
ANC throws its weight behind Ramaphosa, applauds Cabinet for hard lockdown
Ramaphosa told to lift cigarette, alcohol ban and move to Level 2 lockdown - sources
Read more on:
parliamentjackson mthembuelections
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 1298 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 3174 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-1.22)
ZAR/GBP
22.53
(-1.14)
ZAR/EUR
20.16
(-1.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.38
(-1.36)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.53)
Gold
1929.81
(-1.21)
Silver
26.97
(-1.49)
Platinum
921.00
(-1.02)
Brent Crude
46.29
(-0.28)
Palladium
2159.00
(-0.27)
All Share
56869.67
(+0.53)
Top 40
52583.70
(+0.63)
Financial 15
10351.78
(+0.60)
Industrial 25
77441.05
(+1.33)
Resource 10
55716.72
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo