Cabinet to consider widescale proposals to overhaul SA's public service

The Cabinet Committee on Governance, State Capacity and Institutional Development has detailed proposals to overhaul the nation's public service.

Some of the proposals include a stronger focus on merit-based appointments.

The proposals will be considered in the next two months.

Widescale reforms for South Africa's public service are on the cards, chief among them a stronger emphasis on, "... merit-based recruitment and appointments".



On Monday, the Cabinet Committee on Governance, State Capacity and Institutional Development announced a raft of proposals to "professionalise" the public service.

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, a co-chairperson of the committee, said a framework for the professionalisation of the public service was gazetted in December 2020.

Dlodlo said public consultations were undertaken by several private, state, and civil society organisations.

She also said a ministerial task team was established to undertake an extensive peer review, which has now been completed.

The revised framework will be presented to Cabinet within the next two months.

According to Dlodlo, there will be a stronger emphasis on merit-based recruitment and appointments.

"The principle of merit shall apply at pre-entry level, as well as to assessments, progression, and promotion. This reform will require a review of public sector recruitment frameworks and practices. [We are] introducing instruments to undertake integrity testing before any individual joins the public sector. We are serious when we say we want ethical public servants who serve with the highest degree of integrity," she said.

Furthermore, Dlodlo said the framework stabilises the political-administrative interface across the public sector.

She said:

This we will achieve by appointing a head of the public service who will play a critical role in managing the career incidents of directors-general. Regarding the tenure of heads of department, we shall consider making the tenure... 10 years, subject to performance. Collaborating with the higher education institutions, professional bodies [and] associations and government departments/organs of the state, and the industry to work closely on curricula development matters to support the development of public servants and those who wish the join the public service.

The image of the public service has been badly tainted with several officials illegally claiming the R350 social grant meant for the unemployed while hundreds are conducting business with the state – a problem with which the government cannot get to grips.

There are also plans to review the recognition of prior learning and explore the possibility of targeted recruitment.

"We need to have in the employ of the state qualified officials with relevant skills and competencies for the job they have been employed to do, and such should have [an] ethical disposition steeped in the Batho Pele principles. In other words, those who know what they are doing and perform their duties conscientiously with a strong sense of public service embodying the basic values and principles of public administration as enshrined in the Constitution," Dlodlo said.

During his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa also touched on the professionalisation of the public service.

Part of the government's plan includes tighter measures for recruitment of public servants, continuous professional development through the National School of Government and partnerships between state bodies, professional associations, and universities.

She said:

Lifestyle audits are already being implemented across the public service.

Dlodlo also said, an integral part of building an effective corruption-free public service is the introduction of the lifestyle audits.

These audits have been implemented since 1 April 2021 across the public service.

