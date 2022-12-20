Cable thieves steal oxygen supply pipe at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko condemned the cable theft that disrupted the oxygen supply at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Monday.



Nkomo-Ralehoko said clinicians reported reduced oxygen supply after noticing disruptions at various sections of the hospital's main intensive care unit (ICU).

She added the infrastructure development department uncovered the theft of a 10-metres oxygen supply pipe.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said a contractor replaced the stolen pipe, and patients will return to the ICU on Wednesday.

"The people who stole the copper pipe should not just be charged with theft but also with attempted murder.

"They intentionally put the lives of 24 patients at risk, 19 of whom were on life support and depended on access to oxygen through artificial ventilation," she added on Tuesday.

The department has laid criminal charges with the police.

