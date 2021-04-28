Cadre deployment to key positions not unique to ANC - Ramaphosa tells state capture inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa is appearing before the state capture inquiry.

Ramaphosa is appearing in his capacity as ANC President.

He told the commission that the deployment committee should not appoint people because they are "close to the ANC".

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the state capture inquiry that the ruling party's deployment committee must ensure that those appointed will not be captured by "any interest".

Ramaphosa appeared before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday in his capacity as ANC president.

He said the deployment of cadres to key positions was not unique to the ANC. He said it was practiced by other political parties in South Africa and in other countries.

Ramaphosa added that the committee ensured that those given key state positions were "representative of who we are as South Africans".

Ramaphosa said the committee also tried to ensure a gender balance in all public institutions.

"It is due to the deployment committee that today in government... we have balanced boards of directors," he said.

He said the committee should not appoint people because they were "close to the ANC", but should appoint people "close to South Africa".

He said those appointed should also be willing to promote the ANC's mandate.

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at the Zondo commission. Follow it live on News24https://t.co/eCyxOkZwad pic.twitter.com/qwPGvwUkfw — News24 (@News24) April 28, 2021

Ramaphosa said the deployment committee must ensure there were people fit for purpose and who were professional.

He also said those appointed should also know their craft and should execute that without fear or favour, adding "who themselves will not be captured by any interest".

Earlier in his opening speech before the commission, Ramaphosa said: "In identifying suitable candidates for positions in public entities, the ANC does not seek to circumvent the establishment and often legally mandates processes for the appointment of individuals to these positions."

AFP Themba Hadebe

He said candidates were still expected to submit their applications, meet the necessary requirements, and be subjected to the normal processes of recruitment, selection, and appointment.

"Even with these requirements, there are several instances where individuals appointed to positions may not have been 'fit for purpose' or may not have had the necessary experience or qualifications. We would concede that there are weaknesses in its practical implementation that make a case for greater clarity, both within political parties and the state."