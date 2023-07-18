Caffeine crash: MyCiTi bus smashes into popular Cape Town CBD coffee shop, leaving several injured

Several people were injured in a crash involving a MyCiTi bus on Monday night.

The bus collided with two parked cars and crashed into a local coffee bar in Buitenkant Street.

The owner of the coffee bar said the City of Cape Town fire department told him that the bus driver claimed a rock was thrown at the bus, causing him to swerve.

Several people were injured when a MyCiTi bus collided with two parked vehicles and came to a halt with its nose smashed into the front of award-winning Truth Coffee Roasting coffee bar in Buitenkant Street in Cape Town's CBD on Monday.

According to the owner of the coffee bar, David Donde, the City of Cape Town fire department told him that the bus driver claimed a rock was thrown at the bus, causing him to swerve into the cars and coffee bar.

However, there hasn't been any official word on the possible cause of the crash.

The accident occurred shortly before 19:00 when the bus was on its usual route through the city.



Donde said the bus was travelling at a fairly high speed before it crashed into the parked cars and coffee bar.



He said:

My manager, Marcus, just locked up before the crash happened. He called all of us and we arrived just after the crash happened.

A newly built parklet, which was erected on two parking bays and included swings, a roundabout, table and chairs, was damaged.



"No structural damage occurred but the front door of the coffee bar was destroyed."

"[The parklet] cost a lot of money," he added.

Donde said certain section of the outlet would be closed temporarily, which might have an impact on staff members' incomes due to less shifts.

The number of injured people is unclear.



Police said the driver was seriously injured and two other sustained minor injuries. But mayoral committee member for urban mobility Rob Quintas said "seven people sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital on Monday night".

Police Captain Nowonga Sukwana said the injured people were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The City of Cape Town's Urban Mobility Directorate is waiting for an accident report from the vehicle operating company.

Truth Coffee Roasting has received accolades globally.



