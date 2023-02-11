Calf killed after falling into open manhole in Western Cape

A stolen manhole cover led to a calf falling to its death in George.

The municipality said the covers are usually stolen to be sold for scrap.

The area also has a severe problem with illegal dumping.

A calf was killed when it fell into a sewer supply line because the cast iron covers meant to prevent accidents such as these were stolen, the George Municipality said.



Spokesperson Debra Sauer said the line where the calf fell is the 900mm gravity sewer main line that flows down from the bigger CBD area.

This line runs straight to the Gwaing Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is supposed to have 25 manholes.

The calf was noticed on 29 January, and Jannie Koegelenberg, the director for civil engineering, was amazed that its body did not cause any blockages.

The municipality appealed to the public to help stop vandalism and theft and to report anything they saw to the authorities.

Koegelenberg said that as long as there is a market for the items, people will keep stealing these cast iron covers and frames.

The stormwater drains are also prone to be blocked by illegally dumped rubbish, which causes flooding down the line.

Koebelenberg said:

Items that should not be flushed down toilets include baby nappies, sanitary pads and tampons, newspaper, cloth and fabric, fatty food or fat.

"Regular items that municipal staff have to clear from manholes include branches, tyres, rocks, mattresses and other solid items which are suspected to be dropped in there by mainly children getting up to mischief."



Anyone with vandalism or dumping sightings can report it to Law Enforcement at 044 801 6350 or sprins@george.gov.za