Call for cops to intensify investigations after robbers target 2 KZN transport dept offices

Police have been asked to intensify their investigations after offices of the KZN transport department were robbed.

The modus operandi in the Eshowe RTI and Rossburgh office break-ins in Durban, were similar.

In both cases, a security guard was restrained before the assailants robbed the offices.

KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison MEC, Peggy Nkonyeni, made the call on Tuesday for an "urgent investigation into the break-in at two departmental offices".

In Eshowe, a security guard was allegedly restrained by four armed men who stole car keys, petrol cards, gun safes, 135 rounds of ammunition, and guns.

The Rossburgh office in Durban was also attacked, with a security guard restrained and money stolen over the weekend.

"This forced a temporary closure of the testing station," Nkonyeni said.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the security guard at the Rossburgh office alleged he was working on Sunday just before midday with a colleague "when they were accosted by armed men".

He said:

The suspects tied them up before removing an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe. A case of business robbery was opened at Bellair police station for investigation.

In the Eshowe incident, criminals handcuffed the security guard and stole seven state firearms and the keys for state vehicles.

"Both cases are receiving priority in terms of the police investigation. The modus operandi seems similar in these two incidents. We are concerned that state institutions are being targeted," said Nkonyeni.

She said criminals targeting state institutions was of great concern.

Nkonyeni added:

To have state firearms in the hands of criminals is dangerous. We appeal to the police to urgently find these criminals and recover state assets.

Nkonyeni said the department assigned a management team to visit the two centres to investigate measures to improve security.

She also called on members of the community "with information to work with the police in resolving this matter speedily".

Mbele confirmed the Eshowe incident, saying the RTI offices were attacked on Sunday at around 22:15.

She said a case of business robbery had been opened.

"Eshowe police are appealing to the community to assist with any information regarding the aforementioned robbery that took place at the Eshowe Road Traffic Inspectorate."

Those who may be able to assist are requested to contact Eshowe SAPS on 035 473 4237 or the Crime Stop number on 08600 1011 or send information via the MySAPSApp.





