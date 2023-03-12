39m ago

Call for education dept to review Gauteng schools’ safety strategy after spate of violent crimes

EMPD officers at a home which was attacked by pupils from Geluksdal Secondary School. Pupils attacked the home looking for the suspect they claimed was among those who stabbed a pupil to death.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • There were 40 stabbings, 10 shootings and 16 other violent crimes involving learners and teachers reported in Gauteng in the past five years.
  • This was revealed in a written reply by the Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, to the DA.
  • The DA has requested the Department of Education to review the Gauteng schools safety strategy.

The Democratic Alliance has requested the Department of Education to review the Gauteng schools' safety strategy following the recent spate of violent crimes in schools.

According to a written reply by the Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, to the DA, there were 40 stabbings, 10 shootings and 16 other violent crimes involving learners and teachers reported in the province.

"This is shocking and a clear indication that the lives of innocent people are in danger, yet not much is being done to tighten security measures at our schools," DA Gauteng spokesperson for education Khume Ramulifho said.

In addition, the department recorded six incidents involving gangsterism. A total of 45 incidents occurred because of learner-on-learner violence, one due to teacher-to-teacher violence, six due to learner-on-teacher violence, and four incidents resulting from teacher-on-learner violence. Outsiders also killed eight learners and four teachers.

Ramulifho said this indicates that schools are unsafe and there is an urgent need to review the current schools' safety strategy as there has been no improvement.

Responding to a question posed by the party regarding convictions of the crimes, the department responded that, to date, there is only one conviction known to them regarding these cases. Some cases were closed due to a lack of evidence and some are still ongoing.

"The conviction rate is low [and concerning] as it shows that the justice system is failing our teachers and learners. There is an urgent need for thorough investigations on these cases to ensure they make it to the court roll.

"The DA proposes that MEC Chiloane engage Gauteng MEC for Community Safety and Security, Faith Mazibuko, to ensure that school safety is prioritised and these incidents are investigated to ensure justice for the victims and their families," added Ramulifho.


