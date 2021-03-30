55m ago

add bookmark

Call for English-only songs at annual first-years' show raises hackles at Stellenbosch University

Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Stellenbosch University campus.
A Stellenbosch University campus.
Getty Images
  • According to student organisation StudentePlein, it had learnt that student leaders of Minerva Residence were "acting uncompromisingly" towards multilingualism.
  • This, after one of its members lodged a complaint that the leadership of the residence had indicated that Molassesêr performances should only be in English.
  • The university says it will engage with the residence "to get an understanding of why the comments by a student leader were made".

Stellenbosch University (SU) on Tuesday said it would engage one of its residences which requested that songs for Molassesêr - an activity which sees group performances by first year students on campus - only be in English.

This, as the SA Human Rights Commission investigates complaints that students were being prevented form speaking Afrikaans in private spaces, including residences, bedrooms, park benches outside residences and on WhatsApp.

The institution itself is also probing what it called the incorrect application of its language policy.

Residences at SU compete annually for the Molassesêr title.

According to student organisation StudentePlein, it had learnt that student leaders of Minerva Residence were "acting uncompromisingly" towards multilingualism after one of its members lodged a complaint that the leadership of the residence had indicated that performances should only be in English.

READ | Stellenbosch University ranks as one of the best among emerging countries

In a statement, the organisation said it was "extremely disappointing and worrying" that the residence leadership was "uncompromising regarding their unlawful enforcement of English in residence communities", saying:

"This indicates a total and even wilful misunderstanding of a multilingual, diverse approach to community building on campus. This can be directly attributed to a lack of language-sensitive training among residence leaders."

"In addition, it is a necessary consequence of a language dispensation that does not celebrate multilingualism proactively and concretely, and which is also not implemented according to the almost identical conceptual language policy 2021."

StudentePlein said the university administration had a responsibility to keep residence leaders, "as functionaries in a great position of power over junior students", in check.

SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen said it was informed of the matter on Monday and would, as a matter of urgency, engage with the residence "to get an understanding of why the comments by a student leader were made".

READ | Stellenbosch University's revised language policy draws flak

"From the information available at this point, it does not seem to be in the spirit of otherwise constructive engagement with student leaders and residences to reach a shared understanding of the Language Policy 2016," he said.

Viljoen added that an investigation into the use of language in residences and social spaces was last week launched by the management of the university "in the interest of transparency and good governance".

This month, SU's senate accepted a recommendation from its Academic Planning Committee that it deviate from faculties' language implementation plans for the first semester of this year.

This would allow lecturers to only have to make new learning material available in English, and not in Afrikaans as well, as stipulated in the university's current language policy.

This would apply only to the first semester of 2021 owing to the additional workload caused by the shift to more online tuition because of Covid-19, SU said, and only new learning material would be affected as learning material that already exists in Afrikaans would still be provided.

Forums

Assessments would not be affected and lecturers would still support students in other forms of learning facilitation, such as online discussion forums and emails, through not only English, but also Afrikaans.

The university last week confirmed to News24 it was investigating claims that certain residences had an "English only policy", maintaining that students should not be prohibited from speaking any language.

It said student leaders in residences mostly used English in formal settings to ensure that crucial information was understood as "not everyone is multilingual, but everyone can at least understand English".

This was in line with its language policy which stated that "in residences and other living environments, language is used in such a way that, where reasonably practicable, no stakeholder is excluded from participating in any formal activities in these environments".

StudentePlein charged that the university's response to the recent language debacles was "both unbelievable and logically untenable".

"Simply because a policy lays down a particular rule or norm, there is no guarantee that it will always be reflected in practice. The influx of evidence that English is being forced is an indisputable fact.

"The university management should not think that the public is blind to this and will accept these half-hearted explanations."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenbosch universitywestern capecape towneducation
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 3866 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1152 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 4705 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.92
(+0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.47
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.49
(-0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.35
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.3)
Gold
1,686.67
(-1.5)
Silver
24.16
(-2.0)
Platinum
1,164.36
(-1.2)
Brent Crude
64.98
(+0.6)
Palladium
2,591.11
(+2.3)
All Share
67,292
(+0.3)
Top 40
61,590
(+0.2)
Financial 15
12,550
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
88,705
(+0.3)
Resource 10
66,869
(-0.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo