Call to prayer: Judgment impedes rights of religious expression, says Muslim council

Alex Mitchley
Members of the Muslim clergy and The Crescent Observers Society gather at the Sea Point Promenade to sight the moon. (Photo by Gallo Images/ Brenton Geach)
  • A recent High Court judgment restricted the call to prayer at a Muslim religious institute in Durban.
  • The Council of Muslim Theologians in South Africa says the judgment impedes on the right to religious expression.
  • The council has appealed to communities to continue in the spirit of tolerance and mutual exchange.

The Council of Muslim Theologians in South Africa says a High Court judgment restricting the athaan (call to prayer) at a Muslim religious institute in Durban, represents an abridgement of the rights of religious expression in the Islamic community.

Last week, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court ordered that the historic call to prayer from the Madrasah Taleemudeen Islamic Institute be restricted from being heard inside the home of an Isipingo Beach resident, who is openly opposed to Islam. The resident took the application to court.

Chandra Giri Ellaurie, who was described by Judge Sidwell Mngadi as "unashamedly opposed to the Islamic faith", approached the courts to restrict the call to prayer from the institute opposite his home.

He also asked that the institute be banned from the area altogether, proposing that it be sold to a non-Muslim entity.

READ | Durban man wins court case to restrict Islamic call to prayer near his home

Mngadi ordered the institute to ensure that its call to prayer was not at an audible level within Ellaurie's home, but shot down his attempt to have the Islamic institute removed.

Reacting to the judgment, the council, known as the Jamiatul Ulama South Africa, said the court order limited a salient feature in the expression of Islam and Muslim identity.

"For generations, the athaan has been part and parcel of communities living together without exception," the council’s secretary-general, Ebrahim Bham said.

"It is therefore with dismay that we note a strong Islamophobic sentiment expressed by the applicant in his affidavit [to] challenge the calling of the athaan, where the co-respondent, Madrasah Taleemudeen, is effectively a proxy for Islam and Muslims."

WATCH | Building on fire in Durban city centre near historic mosque

Bham also appealed to communities to continue in the spirit of tolerance and mutual exchange, "a special feature of South Africans living together."

He said Muslims have always lived in harmony within communities around South Africa and many mosques have always agreed to not amplify the call to prayer in diverse communities.

READ HERE | Covid-19: How the Muslim community adapted in a pandemic to bury loved ones within 24 hours

Bham added that the madrasah was not even amplifying the call to prayer.

The Jamiatul Ulama of South Africa also threw its weight behind the madrasah, which is expected to appeal the judgment.

READ | Judgment restricting Islamic call to prayer not an attack on freedom of religion - rights group

"As we await outcomes of due process in the matter, we pray to the Almighty to grant the legal representation success, which is not only for the Madrasah Taleemudeen, but all Muslims and Islam in the country," Bham said.

News24 previously reported that the City of Tshwane issued a notice to a mosque in Centurion to cease what it deemed to be "noise pollution", referring to the Islamic call to prayer, with immediate effect.

The health notice was issued on 28 August after it investigated the matter as it had received multiple complaints from various residents as well as homeowners from townhouse complexes in the area.

The complaints related to the call to prayer being amplified through a loudspeaker a number of times each day.

