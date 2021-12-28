37m ago

add bookmark

Calls for end to Covid-19 curfew before New Year's Eve

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Calls are mounting for the lifting of curfew before New Year's Eve.
  • A hospitality industry lobby group has started a petition to end curfew.
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen supports calls for an end to curfew.

Calls are mounting for the government to end the Covid-19 curfew before New Year's Eve.

The Hospitality Leadership group, a nationwide interest group for the hospitality industry, has started a petition urging the president to end the curfew.

The country is currently on adjusted Level 1 lockdown, and curfew runs from 00:00 to 04:00.

READ | Covid-19: 3 782 new infections and 15 deaths recorded in South Africa

According to the group, the curfew "infringes on [the] basic rights enshrined in the Constitution", and the government's response to Covid-19 has led to "enormous economic devastation".

"We should be sending a message to the world that South Africa is very much open for business and visitors. We need, at this stage, not just a passive signal, but an active one. Ending the curfew is the message we so desperately need, and New Year's Eve is the perfect time to do so," the group said in its petition.

According to the group, the curfew is "impossible to justify in terms of the science of preventing the spread of the virus" and is "only serving to keep law-abiding [citizens] at home".

The petition stated:

Celebrating New Year's Eve 2021 under curfew rule would invite unequal use of power by the police. The pictures of random arrests as regular citizens celebrate outside their homes should ring all your alarm bells and would send the opposite message our tourism industry now needs.

Also adding his voice to calls for curfew to end before New Year's Eve is DA leader John Steenhuisen.

He argued that lower Covid-19 hospitalisation rates and the effectiveness of vaccines in the fourth wave should be considered reasons for relaxing the curfew.

"The real crisis now is the state of the economy and widespread suffering from loss of livelihoods," he said.

"Ending the curfew is an easy and logical way to boost the economy, particularly the restaurant and events [industries], which are major employers and have taken huge strain and made immense sacrifices during the pandemic."

He said lifting the curfew would provide a morale boost for the nation.

"Are the police going to arrest people celebrating New Year's Eve? Law enforcement should be focused on preventing drunk driving and real criminality, not curfew, so that law-abiding people can safely usher in the New Year," he said.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Covid regulations thumb-sucked': AfriForum fumes after court dismisses urgent bid to challenge...
Elmien du Plessis and Dewald van Niekerk | What needs to be done to exit pandemic state of disaster
Cops go after Cape Town restaurants, clubs caught flouting lockdown regulations
Read more on:
dajohn steenhui­sencoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
Did you strike it lucky? Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.53
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.59
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,808.89
0.0%
Silver
23.08
+0.1%
Palladium
1,935.00
-1.9%
Platinum
960.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.60
+3.1%
Top 40
65,023
0.0%
All Share
71,571
0.0%
Resource 10
68,621
0.0%
Industrial 25
92,576
0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo