Calls for gang ceasefire after three teenagers shot in Elsies River

Three teenagers were shot in Elsies River in Cape Town on Friday morning, Western Cape police said.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said a 15-year-old and two 17-year-old boys were found on the ground with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital for medical treatment, and the police activated their 72-hour investigating team which draws on specialists to find perpetrators.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said "sterling investigation" led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man who will appear in the dock on attempted murder charges soon.

The other shooters are yet to be arrested.

The Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF) and the religious community in the area made an urgent call for a gang ceasefire.

They said classes at a nearby school had to be suspended after the shooting.

"The Elsies River Community Police Forum is appealing to the warring parties to declare a ceasefire for the coming holidays," they said in a statement, adding:

The senseless violence is ruining young people's opportunity to a better life. So many service providers want to offer valuable courses, but crime is denying our youth access to opportunities.

There are also plans for community leaders to facilitate talks between the gangs.

"We do not want our kids further traumatised during the upcoming school holidays. Children are already suffering from the economic repercussions of Covid-19 and the high food prices, with many not having decent meals and regularly go to sleep hungry.

"The trauma of continuous violence and difficult circumstances at home is resulting in depression and anxiety amongst children."

