8m ago

add bookmark

Calls for gang ceasefire after three teenagers shot in Elsies River

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Three teenagers have been shot in Elsies River.
Three teenagers have been shot in Elsies River.
André Damons
  • Three teenagers were shot in Elsies River in Cape Town on Friday morning.
  • Police found a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds on the ground with gunshot wounds.
  • One person has been arrested and will appear in court. 

Three teenagers were shot in Elsies River in Cape Town on Friday morning, Western Cape police said. 

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said a 15-year-old and two 17-year-old boys were found on the ground with gunshot wounds. 

They were taken to hospital for medical treatment, and the police activated their 72-hour investigating team which draws on specialists to find perpetrators. 

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said "sterling investigation" led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man who will appear in the dock on attempted murder charges soon. 

The other shooters are yet to be arrested.  

ALSO READ | Two Paarl men arrested for allegedly shooting at fruit sellers, killing one

The Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF) and the religious community in the area made an urgent call for a gang ceasefire.

They said classes at a nearby school had to be suspended after the shooting. 

"The Elsies River Community Police Forum is appealing to the warring parties to declare a ceasefire for the coming holidays," they said in a statement, adding:

The senseless violence is ruining young people's opportunity to a better life. So many service providers want to offer valuable courses, but crime is denying our youth access to opportunities.

There are also plans for community leaders to facilitate talks between the gangs. 

"We do not want our kids further traumatised during the upcoming school holidays. Children are already suffering from the economic repercussions of Covid-19 and the high food prices, with many not having decent meals and regularly go to sleep hungry.

"The trauma of continuous violence and difficult circumstances at home is resulting in depression and anxiety amongst children." 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapscpfcape townwestern capecrimegang violence
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 8758 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 3448 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.06
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.22
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.10
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.27
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Gold
1,771.07
+0.2%
Silver
22.28
-0.5%
Palladium
1,820.00
+2.0%
Platinum
939.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
69.67
+1.2%
Top 40
64,307
-0.4%
All Share
70,808
-0.3%
Resource 10
66,503
-1.6%
Industrial 25
93,791
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,982
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo