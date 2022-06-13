37m ago

Calls for IFP deputy mayor to resign amid allegations of orchestrating CIT heist

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Sthabiso Dladla.
Northern Natal News
  • The deputy mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality could face a motion of no confidence if he does not resign by Wednesday. 
  • Deputy Mayor Sthabiso Dladla was implicated in a cash-in-transit heist last week.  
  • IFP KZN provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli says the allegations are baseless and without merit.

The DA says it will this week call for a motion of no confidence in the deputy mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality, Sthabiso Dladla, and ask him to step down following allegations of his alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit heist that took place last Wednesday.

Dladla has been implicated in a cash-in-transit heist where it is alleged three security guards were travelling in an armoured vehicle from Estcourt to their Ladysmith base when they were ambushed about 10km outside Estcourt on the R103.

On Thursday, two suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. An undisclosed amount of cash is believed to have been found on the suspects, and most of the money was damaged. The money was sent to a forensic lab to determine if there is explosive residue on it.

ALSO READ | Robbers flee with cash in 2 separate heists in 12-hour period in Gauteng

According to a police report, the two suspects, who were arrested, named Dladla as the alleged mastermind behind the heist. It is understood police also carried out a search at his home over the weekend. 

Dladla had met with police on Monday afternoon to seek clarity about the allegation levelled against him. 

The DA's uThukela District constituency head, Alf Lees, said he would submit a motion of no confidence by Wednesday.

He added:

If Dladla fails to resign as the deputy mayor by [Wednesday], the DA will submit a motion of no confidence in Dladla in his role as the IFP deputy mayor of the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality, as well as calling for this motion to be dealt with in an urgent special council meeting.
 

Lees labelled Dladla a fugitive from the law, saying he should hand himself over to police without delay.

IFP KZN provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli said the allegations were baseless and without merit.

"The IFP expects the law enforcement agencies to follow all necessary legal due processes in investigating this matter to bring it to a logical legal conclusion with the necessary urgency.                      

"The IFP reserves its right to invoke disciplinary processes at any moment should the need arise and accordingly, the party will be keeping a close eye on this matter," Ntuli added. 

Attempts were made for comment from Dladla which will be added once received. 


