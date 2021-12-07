25m ago

add bookmark

Calls for SABC head of news Phatiswa Magopeni's disciplinary hearing to be open to the media

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SABC head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni.
SABC head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni.
Facebook/Netwerk24
  • The South African National Editors' Forum wants Phathiswa Magopeni's disciplinary hearing to be open to the public.
  • Magopeni is charged with negligence and bringing the public broadcaster into disrepute after Special Assignment aired a show in contravention of a court order. 
  • She has denied any wrongdoing.

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and the Campaign for Free Expression (CFE) want SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni's disciplinary hearing to be open to the media.

Lawyers for SANEF and CFE wrote to the chair of the hearing, advocate Nazeer Cassim, to ask that the media be allowed to attend the proceedings.

Cassim had asked the Sanef and CFE legal team to argue the case for openness when the hearing begins on 17 December. 

The SABC refused a Sanef request to open the hearings. 

Magopeni faces disciplinary action for alleged negligence and for bringing the SABC into disrepute after the broadcaster ran an episode of its investigative programme Special Assignment in contravention of a court order.

She has denied wrongdoing, saying the decision to air the show was made by four levels below her. 

"I endeavoured to create a safe space for journalists to practice their craft and serve the country's citizenry independently and impartially and within the prescribed editorial framework," she recently said in a complaint letter to the SABC board.

"With the public political statements being made about me having affected the electoral prospects of the ruling party, I feel extremely unsafe, and I fear for my life. I cannot keep quiet."

READ | Baseless and shameful, says Sanef in response to Mbalula's claims about SABC's election coverage

Magopeni alleged she was being targeted because she resisted attempts by the SABC chair and group CEO to force her to carry an unscheduled interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa during the recent local government election campaign.

Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa, said: "An open and transparent process will not only assist the public to make up its mind on the case, but it will also aid the SABC to dispel the perception that the process is part of a political witch-hunt. 

"Sanef reiterates its respect for the SABC's internal processes and being able to hold staff accountable - hence we are not calling for the disciplinary action to be abandoned, but rather for it to be open to the public as the issues at hand are a matter of great public interest."

CFE executive director, Anton Harber, said: 

Too much is at stake for this to happen behind closed doors. Ms Magopeni has said that she is being hounded out because she has resisted political interference. We need the public to see if this is a return to the days when factional politics dominated the SABC and buried its public service mandate.

News24 contacted the SABC when Magopeni first penned her complaint letter - the broadcaster had no comment on the allegations.

SABC spokesperson Gugu Ntuli said on Tuesday they would not be commenting publicly.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sanefsabcphathiswa magopenicourtsmedia
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 11583 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 4777 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.97
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.17
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.97
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.34
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,783.31
+0.3%
Silver
22.46
+0.3%
Palladium
1,884.50
+1.6%
Platinum
965.00
+2.4%
Brent Crude
73.08
+4.6%
Top 40
66,242
+2.5%
All Share
72,669
+2.3%
Resource 10
69,470
+3.0%
Industrial 25
96,087
+2.9%
Financial 15
14,101
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo