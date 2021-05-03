50m ago

Call for state funeral for Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu

Nicole McCain
Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu died unexpectedly on April 29, 2021, the royal palace announced.
Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP
  • KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has asked the Presidency to grant its request for a state funeral for Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.
  • Dlamini Zulu died on Thursday.
  • The premier has called on the nation to observe a period of mourning. 

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government has asked for a state funeral for the late regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

Dlamini Zulu, 65, died on Thursday night after a short stay in hospital.

In a social media post on Sunday, Premier Sihle Zikalala said the provincial government had approached the Presidency to request a state funeral.


"The premier, Sihle Zikalala, confirms that, on behalf of [the provincial government] and the people of KZN, he has submitted a request to [the] president for a state funeral in honour of the distinguished role played by regent of the Zulu nation, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu," the provincial government tweeted.

READ | KZN Premier pays tribute to Zulu Queen following her passing

"The application of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is indeed being considered by the Presidency, taking into account all matters tabled and submitted in the proposal. The KZN provincial government will await further communication and feedback from the Presidency."

The premier added that Dlamini Zulu's death had "traumatised the entire nation", which is still recovering from the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

"The nation is asked to observe the period of mourning. The government appreciates the outpouring of support the citizens are giving to the royal family and the entire Zulu nation," the provincial government added.

