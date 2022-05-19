Calls for withdrawal of Miss SA Top 30 finalist due to rape apologist claims

Calls are mounting for Miss SA crown hopeful Thulani Ndzotyana to withdraw from the Miss SA pageant.

This follows claims that she defended her Pumas rugby player ex-boyfriend when an 18-year-old woman accused him of rape in 2018.

The Miss South Africa organisation says the claims will not affect her pageant journey.

Social media users are calling on Miss SA Top 30 finalist Thulani Ndzotyana to withdraw from the competition, saying that she allegedly defended her Pumas rugby player ex-boyfriend, Khwezi Mafu, when he was arrested for rape in 2018.

It is alleged the player raped an 18-year-old woman on 28 December in KwaMagxaki, Gqeberha. The two had gone out on a date.

The trial of the former Blue Bulls Under-21 rugby loose-forward resumes in September.

Members of the public took to social media to say that Ndzotyana stood by Mafu and rubbished the allegations against him, and that she went as far as ridiculing the complainant.

Mafu's lawyer, Danie Gouws, declined to comment and said the matter was sub judice.

Ndzotyana confirmed she dated the now 24-year-old when the allegations of rape surfaced. They broke up when he was arrested.

We don’t want to be led by a rape apologist. I don’t understand how she advocates for women’s rights while she is a rape apologist, She must be removed!!!!!#MissSA2022 https://t.co/zilh7dS45U — Iskhokho_ (@gagantandokatat) May 17, 2022

She added:

I know both parties involved and made the decision not to engage until the ongoing legal process has run its course. I have not been in a relationship with him since he was arrested.

I have not spoken about it at all except to close family members.



She added she was trolled and cyber bullied about the rape case when she was crowned Miss Mamelodi Sundowns and was advised not to comment.



She added that she never commented on the incident and that she would not comment any further.

Clearly #MissSA2022 doesn't do background checks on contestants. Can't be facing these problems every year. Ungene kanjani lona, akaphume bo. https://t.co/zVZkbyZe0r — Mamtolo (@kuhlobile_D) May 17, 2022

The Miss SA organisation stands by her.

Spokesperson Janine Walker said: "The Miss South Africa organisation is aware of the allegations on social media. However, this will not affect Thulani Ndzotyana's Top 30 journey."

