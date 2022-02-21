Calls to update school uniform policy to make it more gender neutral

Calls have been mounting that the education department update its school uniform policy and make it more gender neutral.

A Cape Town school has been supporting a transgender girl who has decided to wear a dress instead of trousers.

Experts say the current uniform policy enhances segregation.

As more pupils come out as transgender, calls to make school uniforms more gender-neutral to accommodate everyone are mounting.

Recently, there have been several cases of transgender and homosexual pupils being bullied for their uniform choice at some Western Cape schools.

According to the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), the Department of Education's school uniform policy was based on accessibility and affordability.

"However, the lack of a human rights approach does little to address the homophobic environment within South African schools. Homophobia in South African schools can no longer be tolerated and ignored," CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi said in a statement.

The commission highlighted a case where a 14-year-old lesbian pupil in the Western Cape was made to sit in the foyer of the administration building for several days after defying an order to wear a dress instead of trousers to school.

While most pupils face abuse in schools, others get support because of progressive school policies.

A transgender girl at a school in Cape Town had received support from pupils and the administration when she decided to start wearing a school dress instead of trousers.

Since the beginning of the year, the pupil had been attending school in the girls' uniform. News24 is not naming the school to protect the pupil's identity.

Speaking to News24, the school's governing body (SGB) chairperson said the school staff supported the transgender pupil and her family as per school policy and with the necessary guidance from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED).

The chairperson of the SGB said:

The school has a policy in place to support and provide guidance to any learners on the transgender spectrum. Our school policies are aligned with Section 9 of the South African Constitution and oppose any acts of discrimination.

The chairperson said, "no victimisation has taken place at all" since the pupil started wearing the uniform.

WCED department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department did not have any statistics on how many pupils or schools had requests for pupils to dress according to how they identified.

"There had previously been no guidelines or policies for schools to follow to support transgender learners in the Western Cape or in any other province in this country," she said.

"Some SGB's have addressed this issue through their diversity/inclusivity policies; however, as a department, we need to assist all schools in creating a more inclusive environment for all learners, regardless of gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation," Hammond said.

She added that the department had published draft guidelines on Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation in Public Schools in the province.

The purpose of this guideline was to:





Create an educational environment that does not discriminate directly or indirectly against anyone on one or more grounds, including gender, sex, sexual orientation, conscience, belief, culture, and birth, among others. Create an educational environment that is free from stigma and discrimination for all learners in all public schools. Promote gender identity and gender expression.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal Dean and Head of the School for Education, Ndumiso Ngidi, said the national schools' policy on school uniforms was discriminatory.



"The Constitution states that everyone has the right to express themselves. However, the department's policy is discriminatory by excluding those who society deem as not appropriate," Ngidi said.

He added that it's time schools stopped being conservative and did away with policies based on apartheid rules that enforced segregation and discrimination.

"It is constitutionally wrong to keep pupils out of school, regardless of their sexual orientation."

Ngidi said when schools drafted uniform policies, they should consider including pupils in their decision-making process.

"Transformation is a slow and painful process, but the law is supreme, and schools need to introduce inclusion to new uniform policies," he added.

Karen Jeynes, who has a transgender daughter, told News24 that transgender children faced "many obstacles and so much discrimination".

According to Jeynes, more children were finding the courage to come out at school, and they needed all the support and love they could get.

"Our Constitution is very clear that people cannot be discriminated against based on their gender or gender identity. Uniform policy is something decided at a school level, and while the government guidelines indicate uniform for boys and girls, it should clearly be updated," she said.

Jeynes added that the uniform policy did not preclude a gender-neutral uniform nor made comments on transgender students - other than upholding constitutional rights.

"There are a number of schools that have already moved to gender-neutral policies or are in the process of doing so, and a number of schools have allowed trans students to wear the uniform that matches their gender identity,” she added.

Jeynes expressed her deep shock that children were still being intimidated and bullied, often by adults, for trying to live their truth.

"Suicide and depression rates among trans kids are phenomenally high, and we know that adults showing them support, affirmation, and understanding reduces that risk dramatically,” added Jeynes.

News24 spoke to several members of the LGBTQI+ community who detailed their experiences at high schools in Cape Town.

Photo Supplied

Shanice Benjamin, 21, said wearing a school uniform was a huge problem for her.

"Schools are not really open in allowing students to express their identity. If you identified as someone other than the gender you were born with, they [the school] were not for it as the school felt we (LGBTQIA+ community) were 'confused', which was quite disheartening," said Benjamin.

Benjamin added that she was not allowed to wear pants as part of her uniform to school.

"I am a lesbian, and pants suited me best, but the school's policy said that if you are a female, you must wear dresses, so I wore them, much to my own dislike," added Benjamin.

Photo Supplied

Nicholas October, 22, a transgender man, said socialisation and gender conformity in school was very strict.

"We are put into a box basically, and you don't get out of it unless you fight or just wait till you are done with school, and this is a big problem because you can't freely be yourself as you are forced to be someone you are not," said October

"If a student feels comfortable in a dress, they will have to just deal with their insecurities because that's the way things have always been, and it doesn't look like things are going to change anytime soon. Having to wear something you aren't comfortable with for that long has a serious toll on a person's mental health because how can you learn anything when you are always uncomfortable," said October.