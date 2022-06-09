1h ago

add bookmark

Cameron Dugmore leads ANC walkout after rowdy quarrel in Western Cape legislature

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cameron Dugmore.
Cameron Dugmore.
Malherbe Nienaber
  • Chaos erupted in the Western Cape legislature after the ANC requested an urgent debate regarding the allegations involving Masizole Mnqasela.
  • Mnqasela was suspended from all DA activities following alleged irregularities relating to his travel and entertainment allowances.
  • The sitting was disrupted by a screaming match between Beverley Schäfer and Cameron Dugmore.

The Western Cape legislature descended into chaos on Thursday after the ANC called for a snap debate amid fraud allegations lodged against the speaker, Masizole Mnqasela.

Mnqasela has been suspended from all DA activities following allegations of irregularities relating to his travel and entertainment allowances.

The sitting was chaired by the deputy speaker, Beverley Schäfer, who read out the response Mnqasela had sent to ANC members, rejecting the opposition's request for an urgent debate.

READ | Presidency DG receives death threats

The ANC had written to the speaker, ahead of the sitting, to request a debate on "a matter of public importance in today's sitting".

Rule 144 of the Provincial Parliament's Standing Rules allows members to call for debates on matters of urgent public importance.

The leader of the opposition in the province, Cameron Dugmore, wanted the house to be temporarily suspended for 20 minutes after Schäfer announced the request was rejected. 

But Schäfer stuck to her guns, refusing an adjournment for the ANC to consult with other parties. 

Schäfer said Mnqasela had replied to Dugmore's letter, stating the request did not fall into the purview of Rule 144 and that the programme committee had not been made aware of the request.

Dugmore said they were concerned about the implications of, and the state of dysfunction, within the legislature as a result of the internal DA divisions currently being witnessed, as well as the impact these divisions and dysfunctionality were having on service delivery in the province.

READ | By Malema's logic, Parliament should move to the rural Free State - or maybe Lesotho

Dugmore and Schafer were subsequently locked in a rowdy screaming match, after Dugmore accused the deputy speaker of refusing to grant the debate. 

"We haven't been granted a debate since 2019... this is because the speaker and deputy speaker are factional, and this racial politics is affecting the decorum," he said.

Dugmore then led a walkout of ANC members.  

The DA's provincial leader, Tertuis Simmers, had urged the Hawks to investigate after the allegations against Mnqasela first surfaced.

Lorraine Botha, the DA's chief whip in the legislature, said the party rejected the "ANC's desperate attempts to grandstand".

"We will not be drawn into their frivolous game of political mudslinging," she said.

"The work of the legislature and the provincial government has continued unhindered. The DA is committed to our constitutional mandate to perform oversight over the provincial government and holding the provincial executive to account," she said. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancbeverley schafercameron dugmorewestern capecape townpoliticsgovernment
Lottery
R400k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
58% - 3505 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 344 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
36% - 2192 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.44
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.32
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.45
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,847.46
-0.3%
Silver
21.74
-1.4%
Palladium
1,930.00
-0.7%
Platinum
974.50
-3.6%
Brent Crude
123.58
+2.4%
Top 40
62,427
-1.6%
All Share
68,911
-1.5%
Resource 10
73,776
-2.2%
Industrial 25
76,231
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,553
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo