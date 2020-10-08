37m ago

add bookmark

Camps Bay collective rejects housing assistance as eviction deadline looms

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vatheka Halile in the house in Camps Bay.
Vatheka Halile in the house in Camps Bay.
PHOTO: Wewe Ngidi
  • The collective of artists and LGBTQI+ community, who have been occupying a Camps Bay mansion, say they will not be making use the City of Cape Town's housing assistance.
  • The City says there is no formal obligation on it to provide housing assistance.
  • The Western Cape High Court ruled the collective should vacate the luxury mansion by no later than noon on Thursday.

The collective of artists, who are occupying a Camps Bay mansion they booked through Airbnb, say they will not make use of the City of Cape Town's housing assistance in Philippi as the deadline for their court ordered eviction looms.

On Friday, the Western Cape High Court ruled the collective should vacate the luxury mansion no later than 8 October.

This is the same date the City estimated emergency accommodation would be ready.

The court made the ruling after the collective argued if they were to vacate the mansion, some of them would be homeless.

READ | Down and out: Court orders LGBTIQ+ collective to vacate luxury Camps Bay Airbnb

However, the City made it clear those facing homelessness after their eviction would have to fill in an assessment questionnaire that would help them determine whether they should get housing in Philippi or not.

"There was insufficient time for this process to commence and be finalised, hence no formal assessment process was instituted and there is no formal obligation on the City to provide assistance," the Mayco member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, told News24.

According to him, the City had not received the completed questionnaires from the group that would enable it to determine whether they qualified for emergency accommodation.

#Weseeyou spokesperson Kelly Eve said they would no longer use the City's housing accommodation.

"We do not think that the City's housing is viable for our safety. So no, we will not be using their services."

The group was ordered to vacate the premises by no later than 12:00 on Thursday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Down and out: Court orders LGBTIQ+ collective to vacate luxury Camps Bay Airbnb
Camps Bay Airbnb collective gets eviction court date notice
Camps Bay LGBTQI+ collective facing legal action for 'refusing to leave Airbnb'
Read more on:
cape townhousing
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2375 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 2254 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1224 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.63
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.51
(-0.19)
ZAR/EUR
19.58
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(-0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.09)
Gold
1884.81
(-0.09)
Silver
23.76
(+0.04)
Platinum
862.50
(-0.00)
Brent Crude
42.15
(-1.55)
Palladium
2346.01
(+0.64)
All Share
54749.77
(+1.01)
Top 40
50412.19
(+1.09)
Financial 15
10133.36
(+0.83)
Industrial 25
74501.58
(+0.95)
Resource 10
53187.15
(+1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo