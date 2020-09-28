42m ago

Camps Bay LGBTQI+ collective facing legal action for 'refusing to leave Airbnb'

Jenni Evans
Vatheka Halile in the house in Camps Bay.
Wewe Ngidi
  • The Camps Bay LGBTQI+ collective which occupied an Airbnb house in Camps Bay may face legal action. 
  • The property manager also intends recouping costs incurred during the group's stay. 
  • The group booked a short stay and then notified the agents of their intention to stay on without paying, because they are seeking a safe space to live in. 

The collective which is occupying a house in Camps Bay in Cape Town, faces legal and civil action for refusing to honour a check-out deadline set by the property managers. 

The group had already indicated that it wanted to speak to the property owner about its vision for turning the house into a safe space for LGBTQI+ people. 

They raised the money for their initial stay through friends, family and supporters, and once in, told the agent of their intentions. 

They were supposed to have vacated by 17:00 on 25 September. It is unclear at the time of publishing whether the group has left yet.

READ: Camps Bay Airbnb taken over by Cape Town group seeking safe space

In a statement, property managers Turnkey 365 said: "Following the refusal of a group of guests to vacate a property under our management in Camps Bay, we have instituted both legal and civil proceedings to achieve an eviction and recoup all costs incurred. 

Sympathise 

"We sympathise with their cause and support the right to protest within the confines of the law. We intend to fulfil our mandate and protect the legal rights of the homeowner. Equally, we intend to uphold the legal rights of our small business as well as those of our colleagues across the tourism industry as we struggle to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic."

No further comment would be issued from them. 

The collective's media contact was not immediately available to say how they intended proceeding. 

However, video footage posted at the weekend showed a generator in one of the common rooms. 

The collective posted a series of mini-biographies on the members of the collective, which included a photographer and writer. 

In one, photographer Wewe Ngidi stated that she had lost her accommodation during Covid-19 as a result of not being able to work during the lockdown related to Covid-19.

