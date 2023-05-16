15m ago

Share

'Can the court prove this is Thabo Bester?' Attorney says there is not enough proof

accreditation
Alex Patrick
Thabo Bester makes virtual appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.
Thabo Bester makes virtual appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.
Alex Patrick/News24
  • Thabo Bester's advocate has argued there is not enough evidence to prove the man before the court was Bester.
  • Advocate Tsoeunyane Pela is due to go on trial for alleged corruption in June. 
  • Pela said since Dr Nandipha Magudumana had to remove her mask as proof of identity, Bester should also be allowed to have his identity proven. 

Thabo Bester's new advocate, Tsoeunyane Jeremiah Pela, has implied the man locked up at the Pretoria Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional facility might be someone other than Bester.

Bester appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court via a virtual link on Tuesday.

Pela told News24 at the beginning of the month he had withdrawn from the case. This was moments after he was asked about the tender fraud and corruption trial he is facing.

Pela is due to go on trial in June for alleged corruption involving security tender bribery at the Motheo TVET College in Bloemfontein. 

News24 reported in November 2017 he and another were alleged to have demanded a R1.2 million bribe from the chief executive officer of a security company as a protection fee to guarantee the company's contract with Motheo was not cancelled.

On Tuesday, appearing for Bester, Pela said he needed to "raise the issue with the court" that there had not been a correct identification of the man appearing in court.

This had to do with Bester not having an ID book or card.

ALSO READ | The hired car and the corpse: Witness tells court how Thabo Bester escape

Pela said because Dr Nandipha Magudumana was told to remove the mask and hood she hid behind so the court could identify her, Bester should also be properly identified by the court.

"We will also raise the issue to ensure that the man who appears in court is the correct Thabo Bester. 

"[We] want to satisfy the court that the man in front of the court is indeed Bester." 

Magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi told Pela the case was different because Magudumana had not shown her face to the court, whereas Bester appeared without hiding his face.

Khabisi said there was no reason for this because his identification was never contested at his first appearance. 

Pele argued the only evidence the man before them was Bester was a J88 form. 

The form is a medico-legal document compiled by a doctor to document a patient's injuries.

Pela argued it would be easier to converse with his client if Bester was brought to court. 

Magudumana also appeared virtually.

Both cases have been postponed to 20 June.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thabo besterbloemfonteinfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you be getting your hands on a copy of André de Ruyter's newly released memoir?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I want all the Eskom dirt
56% - 1398 votes
No, we've heard it all already
44% - 1117 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage...

15 May

LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage and subversion
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.07
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.82
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.72
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.71
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,064.32
-0.2%
Palladium
1,515.38
-0.6%
Gold
2,002.58
-0.7%
Silver
23.84
-1.1%
Brent Crude
75.23
+1.4%
Top 40
72,763
-0.2%
All Share
78,092
-0.2%
Resource 10
69,091
-0.7%
Industrial 25
108,178
0.0%
Financial 15
14,886
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

12h ago

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo