Cancer patient beaten to death in hospital bed in Cape Town

Police are investigating a case of murder at the Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town.

A Malawian, identified in the media as Raphael Thomo Kamwendo, was attacked by another patient.

He died on Thursday.

A cancer patient, who was treated at Karl Bremer Hospital, died after being attacked by a fellow patient.

The Malawian, identified by Netwerk24 as Raphael Thomo Kamwendo, was reportedly treated for liver cancer.

He was beaten to death in his hospital bed. Police confirmed a case of murder was being investigated.

"Bellville police are investigating a murder case following an incident at a hospital on Thursday evening," said police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg.

Twigg said there had, as yet, been no arrests.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo's spokesperson, Tanya Davids, said one patient attacked another patient with a heavy, sharp object.

"The victim's family have been informed and is currently receiving counselling by the department. The department is giving their full cooperation and working with the South African Police Service, who are currently investigating the incident," she said.

Davids said the department condemned any act of violence - and every effort was being made to ensure that patients and staff were safe.

After the incident, Mbombo conducted a site visit at the hospital in Bellville on Saturday."The aim of my visit here is to drop a shoulder and to support you all. This is supposed to be a healing space, and a space free of any form of violence. This is truly an unfortunate and unforeseen incident.

"The only lesson we can learn from this incident is how we all journey together towards creating more of a healing space, a space where we support one another," she said.