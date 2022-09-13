45m ago

add bookmark

Cancer patient beaten to death in hospital bed in Cape Town

accreditation
Marvin Charles and Nonkululeko Lekoma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo speaks to hospital staff.
Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo speaks to hospital staff.
Supplied
  • Police are investigating a case of murder at the Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town.
  • A Malawian, identified in the media as Raphael Thomo Kamwendo, was attacked by another patient. 
  • He died on Thursday. 

A cancer patient, who was treated at Karl Bremer Hospital, died after being attacked by a fellow patient. 

The Malawian, identified by Netwerk24 as Raphael Thomo Kamwendo, was reportedly treated for liver cancer.

He was beaten to death in his hospital bed. Police confirmed a case of murder was being investigated.

"Bellville police are investigating a murder case following an incident at a hospital on Thursday evening," said police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg. 

Twigg said there had, as yet, been no arrests.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo's spokesperson, Tanya Davids, said one patient attacked another patient with a heavy, sharp object. 

"The victim's family have been informed and is currently receiving counselling by the department. The department is giving their full cooperation and working with the South African Police Service, who are currently investigating the incident," she said. 

Davids said the department condemned any act of violence - and every effort was being made to ensure that patients and staff were safe. 

READ | FACT CHECK: No, MEC Ramathuba, poor management is killing Limpopo hospitals - not immigrants

After the incident, Mbombo conducted a site visit at the hospital in Bellville on Saturday."The aim of my visit here is to drop a shoulder and to support you all. This is supposed to be a healing space, and a space free of any form of violence. This is truly an unfortunate and unforeseen incident.

"The only lesson we can learn from this incident is how we all journey together towards creating more of a healing space, a space where we support one another," she said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nomafrench mbombocape townwestern capehealthcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the decision to send Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee home from Argentina after reports of their alleged affair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Another Jantjies scandal? They need to drop him for good
70% - 553 votes
The Springbok camp is overreacting, these things happen
7% - 56 votes
They should've dealt with it after the Rugby Championship
10% - 79 votes
Infidelity isn't a crime, I'm done with the morality police
13% - 102 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.32
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.05
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.35
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,708.07
-1.0%
Silver
19.67
-0.6%
Palladium
2,161.00
-4.7%
Platinum
907.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
94.00
+1.2%
Top 40
61,899
-1.9%
All Share
68,498
-1.8%
Resource 10
63,261
-2.1%
Industrial 25
84,406
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,885
-2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo