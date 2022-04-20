22m ago

Candidates for IEC position selected, Mashinini still in with a shot

Jan Gerber
  • A panel has recommended eight candidates to fill a vacancy on the IEC.
  • Incumbent Glen Mashinini is still in the running to remain a commissioner.
  • A majority of the National Assembly must support the final recommendation.

Incumbent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini is still in the running to remain a commissioner.  

Mashinini's seven-year term at the helm of the IEC was due to expire this month.

However, he is on the shortlist of eight people a panel identified as suitable candidates for the post.

In February this year, the Office of the Chief Justice called for nominations to fill one pending vacancy on the IEC.

Subsequently, a panel chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and comprising Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the Commission for Gender Equality chairperson Tamara Mathebula, and SA Human Rights Commission chairperson Bongani Majola were convened to compile a shortlist of 12 candidates to be interviewed.

"In recognition of the principles of transparency and openness, the Panel invited any interested person to comment on the suitability or otherwise of the candidates that had been placed on the shortlist," reads a statement from the panel's secretariat.

The interviews were conducted on 1 April at the Premier Hotel in Midrand.

"Three candidates withdrew their respective applications prior to the interviews and therefore nine candidates were interviewed," reads the statement.

"Following the interviews, the Panel submitted the required list of eight (8) nominated persons to the Speaker of the National Assembly in terms of section 6 of the Electoral Commission Act."

The eight candidates, in alphabetical order, are:
  • Justice Bekebeke
  • Carol Chaplog-Louw
  • Edward Lambani
  • Nalini Maharaj
  • Glen Mashinini
  • Sithembile Mbete
  • Bongiwe Mbomvu
  • Mfundo Thango

The candidates will now be referred to the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, which will recommend a final candidate.

If a majority of the National Assembly supports the recommendation, President Cyril Ramaphosa will appoint that person to the commission.

