Candle wife, seed raiser, rightful heir: Tradition laid bare in Radingwana royal house succession battle

The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane has set aside the Kgatla Commission's recommendation that Moleme Radingwana be appointed senior traditional leader of the Baroka Ba Radingwana.

This follows a dispute by Sentsho Collenge Radingwana, who claimed he was the rightful leader.

The court ordered the royal house to identify a successor for the vacant position of senior traditional leader without delay.

A Limpopo court has set aside the findings of the Kgatla Commission on who the rightful heir of the Radingwana traditional council is.

In 2017, the traditional leadership and boundaries dispute resolution commission recommended that Moleme Radingwana be appointed as the senior traditional leader of the Baroka Ba Radingwana traditional community.

This was disputed by Sentsho Collenge Radingwana and the Radingwana royal family, who took the Limpopo committee on traditional leadership dispute claims to court.

Sentsho also disputed the appointment of Matau Sarah Radingwana as acting senior traditional leader. He wanted the court to declare him the senior traditional leader.

Matau was married to Moleme, who died in 2015. Matau appeared before the Kgatla Commission on Moleme's behalf.

Sentsho is the eldest son of Khudu Benitta Radingwana, who was a candle wife from the Maroteng royal kraal. A candle wife's duty is to give birth to the rightful senior traditional leader.

Khudu had three children, and the Limpopo government formally recognised Sentsho – the only male child – as the senior traditional leader of the Baroka community on 15 April 2007. After her husband's death, Khudu moved back to Mohlaletse after receiving death threats from a group in the community who didn't want to be led by a woman.

READ | Bapedi Royal Family to appeal court ruling that Queen Mother's appointment was unlawful

In 1977, Moleme was identified and recognised as regent until Sentsho was old enough to take over the leadership. Moleme's mother was not from a royal kraal and not a candle wife, so he was not the rightful heir.

In 2005, the royal family identified Sentsho as the rightful heir. Moleme was removed as regent, and Sentsho was recognised and appointed.

In 2016, Sentsho attended the Kgatla Commission sitting and made representations. He was not supported by family members. He was notified by letter in 2020 that his traditional senior leadership role was dissolved and that Moleme was recognised as the acting senior traditional leader by the provincial government.

According to the judgment by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane, the government's version of events and audio records of the Kgatla Commission could not be retrieved because of damage, with the exception of a disc containing Khudu's interview.

The government, according to the judgment, argued that Sentsho was not the rightful heir because he was not sired by the seed raiser appointed by the royal family.

"The lobolo for the candle wife was collected from and paid by the community. Moleme was nominated as the seed raiser. A seed raiser is the most senior male closest to the inner circle of the royal family. Khudu was allocated Moleme as her seed raiser. However, Moleme was very young, and Moloko [Radingwana] appointed himself as the seed raiser.

"Khudu failed to follow tradition by taking Moloko as seed raiser instead of Moleme. As a result, Khudu was expelled by the royal family. Moleme was the acting chief from 1977 until 2007 when the chieftaincy was handed to Sentsho."

READ | King Misuzulu vows to forge unity among the divided Zulu nation

However, Sentsho disputed that the royal house expelled Khudu.

"It is to my mind clear that the identification of Khudu by the royal family (or bakgoma) as a candle wife is common cause. The dispute is whether Moleme or Moloko was nominated as 'the bull' or seed raiser. This dispute, it seems to me, is at the heart of the uncertainty which has plagued Baroka since the 1970s."

The court said the royal house needed to work together to resolve the impasse.

"None of the members of the royal family testified at the hearing. The view of royal family who is responsible for the identification of their senior traditional leader, was not placed before the Commission.

"The royal family is the guardian and custodian of the custom to select a successor, which is deeply rooted i[n] the custom of the community. Their role cannot be overemphasised.

"It is true that the application is supported by a number of members of the royal family. I am not convinced that they make up the whole…[the] core members of the royal family. Two opposing factions emerged within the royal family as far back as 1976, and they clearly still hold opposing views. The royal family must speak from one mouth. The time has arrived that they do so."

The court set aside Matau's recognition as a senior leader by the Kgatla Commission. It also ruled that the royal family "must identify without delay a successor to the vacant position of senior traditional leader in terms of section 12 of the Limpopo Traditional Leadership and Institutions Act, Act 6 of 2005, and also identify an acting senior traditional leader".