Canine sniffs out drugs worth R4 million at Western Cape roadblock

Police says they have arrested a 44-year-old man after drugs worth R4 million were found inside a Toyota sedan he was driving along the N1, near Leeu-Gamka.

A police sniffer dog detected the hidden drugs during a roadblock on Christmas Eve.

The 44-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police said the Toyota sedan was stopped late in the afternoon during a festive season safety blitz

"A search of the vehicle ensued when a trained narcotic police dog reacted positively. This led to a thorough search of the motor vehicle when police detected a hidden compartment behind the back seat, stashed with 11 880kg of tik", Southern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said.

Police confiscated the drugs and arrested the driver on a charge of dealing in drugs.

The 44-year-old man is in police custody and is expected to appear in the Prins Albert Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, Spies added.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile praised the police and traffic officials who were involved in the drug bust.

He said police would remain visible throughout the festive season to fight crime.

"The eradication of drug trafficking along entry and exit routes of this province will continue unabated as we strive to rid communities of drugs. We welcome the continued deployment of our forces in collaboration with our counterparts to curb the influx of illicit drugs and goods into the province," he added.

"This is an essential part of our Safer Festive Season operations. The heightened visibility will be maintained throughout the festive period in an effort to ensure that the public are and feel safe," Patekile added.

