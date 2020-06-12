19m ago

Cape Bar loses court bid to replace black male advocate with black female on provincial council

Jeanette Chabalala
The Cape Bar has lost a court bid challenging the constitutionality of certain regulations and rules.
  • The Cape Bar has lost a court bid challenging the constitutionality of certain regulations and rules enabling the transformation of the legal profession.
  • The Bar wanted a male advocate who was elected to the provincial council to be replaced by a female candidate.
  • The High Court said the election of a black women to the governing structures of the legal profession was not in itself sufficient to fulfill the transformation objective of the profession.

The Cape Bar has lost a court bid to have a black male advocate, who was elected to the Western Cape Legal Practice Council (LPC), replaced by a black female candidate. 

The Western Cape High Court dismissed the application, challenging the constitutionality of certain regulations and rules enabling the transformation of the legal profession.  

In its judgment, the court said the election of black women to the governing structures of the legal profession was not in and of itself sufficient to fulfil the transformation objective of the profession.

The Cape Bar had sued for unfair discrimination, arguing Andre Paries should be replaced by Ncumisa Mayosi whose candidacy was endorsed in March 2019.

Mayosi had received the third-highest number of votes but was not elected to the provincial council because the position was meant for a black male advocate.

According to the judgment, the Cape Bar submitted Mayoni's dignity was impaired because after having received overwhelming votes to the provincial council, she was told she could not serve because she was a woman.

'Available for election'

It said: "The fact that black women, white women and black men made themselves available for the election on the basis of the published impugned regulations and rules cannot in our view amount to the impairment of human dignity or the infringements of any constitutional rights, in circumstances where a candidate was not elected in their specific category of participation.

"There was only one seat for each category and not more. 

"The council of the Cape Bar knowingly recommended and endorsed two black women to compete against each other.

"They should have known that only one of them would qualify for a seat as clearly stipulated in the rules."

In a statement issued on Friday, LPC spokesperson Sthembiso Mnisi said it welcomed the judgment. 

"Under the regulations, four advocates could be elected to the provincial council, two of whom must be black and two of whom must be white.

"The rules stipulated that the four must consist of one black woman, one black man, one white woman and one white man."

Mnisi added the Bar wanted Regulations 4(3) and 4(4) as well as Rule 16.15.3 of the Rules promulgated under the Legal Practice Act (LPA) declared unlawful and invalid, reviewed and set aside "to the extent that they impose an inflexible quota for the composition of the elected members based on their gender and race".

LPC chairperson Kathleen Matolo-Dlepu said transformation of the legal profession was central to the LPA.

"We are committed to ensuring that it extends beyond just the gender issues to also look at opportunities and support that is provided to up-and-coming legal practitioners who are young, black and women."

