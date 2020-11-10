21m ago

add bookmark

Cape Bar responds to Katz resignation, denies it is anti-transformative

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Advocate Anton Katz. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Advocate Anton Katz. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
  • The Cape Bar says declining the request of advocate Anton Katz can by no means be termed anti-transformative.
  • Katz SC resigned from the Bar, citing an outdated housing policy which often disadvantages young, black and woman advocates.
  • The Bar said it is saddened by his resignation.

The Cape Bar society of advocates says declining a request by advocate Anton Katz SC for an exemption from its housing policy, based on certain facts, can by no means be termed anti-transformative.

"On the contrary, it avoids a situation of historically disadvantaged persons subsidising the costs of privileged members, such as Katz SC," the chairperson, Brenton Joseph SC, said in four-page response for comment on Tuesday.

"Furthermore, the Bar Council could not have made a determination as to good cause in the absence of the facts being placed before it," he added.

Katz SC resigned from the Cape Bar, stating that the organisation's housing policy is outdated and often disadvantages young, black and woman advocates, News24 reported.

Katz also said an "authoritarian mindset" had, to a certain extent, remained part of the culture at the Cape Bar.

In August, he had applied for an exemption from the requirement of keeping chambers approved by the Bar Council, citing personal circumstances.

He said his exemption application was rejected without him being afforded a hearing.

READ | Anton Katz SC resignation: Cape Bar policy disadvantages black, female advocates

Joseph said Katz sought an exemption from the obligation to keep chambers "not because he could not afford to keep chambers or because he was a historically disadvantaged person, but on account of undisclosed personal circumstances, which he asked the Bar [to] take his word on".

In addition, the Bar states that, in support of his application, Katz SC made written representations, was granted a further opportunity to supplement those representations through an oral hearing, and was requested to provide certain specific information.

"He declined to accede to the latter invitation and, instead, tendered his resignation.

"In so doing, he suggests that the Cape Bar (being the institution that he has been a member of for 30 years) is both authoritarian and anti- transformative," he said.

He added that, for the Cape Bar to have approved Katz SC's application, it would have yielded a result whereby its members would have to meet the rental costs of vacant chambers occasioned by any exemption granted to him.

Members include black and/or junior and/or women and/or members who are already suffering severe financial strain.

"Thereby placing addition financial strain on (in many cases) an already vulnerable and historically disadvantaged group of persons. To have declined the request on these facts can by no means be termed anti-transformative," he explained.

The Cape Bar notes that the obligation to keep chambers derives not only from the Constitution of the Cape Bar, but also from the requirements of the Code of Conduct for All Legal Practitioners issued in terms of the Legal Practice Act, 28 of 2014.

The Bar added it was not correct for Katz to suggest the constitutional imperative to keep Bar-approved chambers had a "severe effect on junior black and female advocates".

"On the contrary, members are afforded an opportunity to apply for chambers within their financial means," he explained.

Joseph said they were saddened by Katz's resignation as he had been an active member of its association for a long period of time.

"We would have hoped that he would have allowed for the process to run its course and, to this end, to have engaged fully and openly with the Bar Council.

"Regrettably, he did not do so. We wish him well in his future endeavours," Joseph concluded.

The Bar added that the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for it to revisit its housing policy.

Therefore, a sub-committee has been set up to consider the housing policy and to make proposals for its amendment.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Resignation of 2 top advocates highlight transformation issues in legal profession, says Ngcukaitobi
Serjeant at the Bar | Dismissal of Public Protector's application paves way for Parliament
Advocates' body wants Judge President Hlophe and Judge Salie-Hlophe to take special leave
Read more on:
cape baranton katz
Lottery
Lucky Monday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1436 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 3216 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 4081 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.60
(-1.53)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(-1.97)
ZAR/EUR
18.43
(-1.29)
ZAR/AUD
11.36
(-1.41)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.15)
Gold
1882.51
(+0.67)
Silver
24.39
(+0.84)
Platinum
889.00
(+2.35)
Brent Crude
41.96
(+7.48)
Palladium
2453.50
(-0.65)
All Share
57672.12
(+0.64)
Top 40
52922.51
(+0.45)
Financial 15
11377.06
(+3.91)
Industrial 25
80216.22
(-1.79)
Resource 10
52719.33
(+2.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

5h ago

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo