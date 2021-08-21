41m ago

add bookmark

Cape Covid-19 anti-vaxxers protest at Groote Schuur Hospital

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Protestors meet at Groote Schuur on August 21, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. Freedom of choice protest against mandatory vaccination. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
Protestors meet at Groote Schuur on August 21, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. Freedom of choice protest against mandatory vaccination. (Photo by Gallo Images/ER Lombard)
  • Anti-vaccination protesters took to Groote Schuur Hospital and protested against the vaccine rollout.
  • They voiced their support for heart surgeon Dr Susan Vosloo who made anti-vaccine comments last week.
  • Public health groups condemned the protesters as being disrespectful against hardworking healthcare workers caring for Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

A group of protesters held a demonstration outside the entrance of Cape Town's Groote Schuur Hospital on Saturday, calling on the government to support those who do not want to be vaccinated.

The group is dead set against the Covid-19 vaccine rollout campaign by the government and also showed their support for heart surgeon Dr Susan Vosloo, who came under fire after making anti-vaccine remarks in a video last week.

Protesters armed with anti-vaccine placards which read: "Love is more contagious than fear, we must unmask-our-kids"; "I am not a lab rat"; "Control the sheep, Covid vaccines"; "We do not consent to medical tyranny"; "We support Susan Vosloo" and "Covidiots", lined the street outside the hospital.

Some were seen brandishing posters claiming President Cyril Ramaphosa was not being truthful with the nation. The posters read: "Cyril why are you lying", and "You've got to change your evil ways Cyril, no to vaccines".

One protester said he had been "breathing fresh air" for over 50 years, and it had not killed him as yet.

"I am still here … I am still breathing. We do not want their experimental drug. It is not a vaccine, but an experimental drug," he snapped.

READ | Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here

Another protester claimed there was no reliable data on those who received the jab.

"They spread fear about the Covid illness and deaths, so that our society can remain in fear. All we see is our loved ones dying after taking the jab. They want us all to be fearful all the time but we are not going to submit to this fear, we want our voices heard," the protester added.

"We also have a right to say no to the vaccine ... it's our bodies, it's our choice. There is nothing that shows that the vaccine is good, it's not good at all. It's good for people who believe in this rushed vaccine."

Another protester, who was identified himself as a doctor, called on people to stand up for the "integrity of their bodies".

"Their vaccine is harmful; it is not an actual vaccine. It is a toxic, DNA-altering medical procedure. We need to stand for the integrity of our bodies. It's a violation of international law and a crime against humanity and it is forced on people. Pharmaceuticals are not into healthcare, how can they call it as healthcare?" he said.

Those who did not want the vaccine should be protected, said protester Catherine Raphaely.

"We really want people to be supported if they choose to not take the jab. I am not an anti-vaccination person, but I know that these ones are not properly done. It is an experimental drug of some sort, and they know people like vaccines, so they call it a vaccine anyway," she said.

ALSO READ | 'I remember thinking I’m next': Initially sceptical health activist urges SA to get vaccinated

Cape Town metro police officers kept a close eye over the demonstrators as the picket moved to the busy main road in Observatory, attracting cheers and hooting from passing motorists.

Public health groups condemned the protest, calling it "disrespectful" for the work being done at the city's busiest hospital.

Western Cape health spokesperson Mark van der Heever earlier said vaccination remained voluntary and the provincial government had not changed its stance on this.

"Vaccines are safe and highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19 illness. Doctors are already noting the major, positive impact that vaccines are having. We encourage residents to get their information from trusted, reliable sources - if they are unsure, please speak to their local clinic or hospital to get more information about the vaccine," he added.  

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
groote schuur hospitalcape townwestern capeprotestscoronavirus
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
32% - 862 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
55% - 1456 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
13% - 352 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

9h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.26
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.90
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,781.39
0.0%
Silver
23.03
0.0%
Palladium
2,277.19
0.0%
Platinum
999.63
0.0%
Brent Crude
65.18
-1.9%
Top 40
59,800
-0.1%
All Share
66,011
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,832
-0.5%
Industrial 25
82,931
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,857
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo