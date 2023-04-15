Cape firefighters brave Two Oceans Marathon in their uniforms... for a worthy cause

Two Cape firefighters will take part in the 2023 Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon while dressed in their uniforms.

Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan are doing it to raise money for Volunteer Wildfire Services and raise awareness about the difficulties firefighters face in their daily jobs.



Volunteer Wildfire Services is thrilled and honoured by the men's efforts.

When Cape firefighters Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan stand at the starting line of the 2023 Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon on Saturday morning, they won't be wearing conventional running kits.

Instead, they'll be clad in their firefighter uniforms.

Carelse, a divisional commander at the Goodwood Fire Station and Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson for the City of Cape Town, along with Duncan, a firefighter stationed at the Sir Lowry's Pass Fire Station, have set out to raise funds for Volunteer Wildfire Services.

"It is going to be the full uniform," Carelse told News24. "Bunker pants and tunic, which gets extremely hot. Then there is the helmet, flash good, and structural gloves," he added.



The uniform is uncomfortable and can weigh an extra six to seven kilogrammes. However, Carelse said it was an "easy decision" to make.

He has completed five Two Oceans races, four half marathons, and one ultra marathon.

The pair did the race in uniform in 2017 in response to a "dare" and completed it in two hours and thirty-five minutes.

But this year, they're running for a "worthy" cause.



Carelse and Duncan hope the uniform will raise awareness about the difficulties a firefighter faces at work the equipment and protective gear they need.



But ultimately, they aim to raise money for Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS), an organisation of volunteer firefighters.

The organisation has more than 200 volunteers and has helped to put out fires in the Table Mountain Park, CapeNature, Overberg District Municipality and Cape Winelands municipality.



Carelse said he came up with the idea to raise money for the organisation during the Cape Town Cycle Tour this year.



He said he was listening to an interview in which the CEO of VWS asked for donations for the organisation.

"I sat there thinking about how firefighters can assist them."

A 'worthy cause'

VWS CEO Claire Lötter said the organisation was "thrilled and honoured" by the men's efforts since the organisation desperately needs funds for running costs and new vehicles.

The organisation relies on public and corporate donations.

Lötter said:

Our general operational expenses include [personal protective equipment] and training our volunteers, fleet maintenance and fuel costs, equipment, and base maintenance. Many of our vehicles are more than 15 years old, and our oldest is 28 years old and no longer capable of meeting operational requirements.

She added that the organisation received less support during quiet fire seasons, yet yearly expenses continued to increase.



"They (VWS) have done so much for us as a fire service. They work side-by-side with us, especially during the peak summer season, which has passed," Carelse said.

"They are professional people who have jobs and sacrifice their time and energy after work to assist us and work alongside us as firefighters," he said.

"We want to give back to an agency that has assisted us for many years. Firefighting, often, is seen as a thankless job," he added.

Carelse said VWS members would cheer for him along the route and finish line on Saturday.

He said he hoped that members of the public would cheer them on too and support their cause.

"I think people will come to the party. It is one of those special days in Cape Town where people support and cheer you on. Hopefully, they can put their hands in their pockets and add a few rands this time," he added.



