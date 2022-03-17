19m ago

add bookmark

Cape law enforcement officer sentenced for murdering undercover cop and suspect

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nobesuthu Sigcu and Mava Magoda after Morne Horn was found guilty of murder.
Nobesuthu Sigcu and Mava Magoda after Morne Horn was found guilty of murder.
Jenni Evans
  • A Cape Town law enforcement officer has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for murdering undercover policeman Thandimfundo Sigcu.
  • He was also sentenced to seven years for the murder of a man who lived on the streets, who Sigcu was chasing.
  • The judge said law enforcement officers were trained to use firearms and should be circumspect when using them.

Cape Town law enforcement officer Morne Horn has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for murdering an undercover policeman and seven years for the murder of a man the cop had been chasing in 2020.

Judge Matthew Francis said law enforcement officers were trained to use firearms and should be circumspect when using them.

Francis said Horn was a first offender and was on duty in a highly charged situation where somebody told him undercover cop Thandimfundo Sigcu was armed.

Thando Sigcu


He said there were "substantial and compelling circumstances" to deviate from the prescribed sentence of life in prison. 

The sentences will run concurrently.

Horn's lawyer immediately said he wanted to apply for leave to appeal the conviction. 

Sigcu was stationed at the Cape Town Central police station and was chasing two people in the Cape Town CBD when Horn and his colleague, Lubabalo Bom, spotted a commotion near the Standard Bank in Heerengracht.

Witnesses said Sigcu tripped and punched Ndimphiwe Given Mtshawe, aka "Bongani Jack", who Sigcu had been chasing at the time. Sigcu had him on the ground when the law enforcement officers arrived.

READ | Cape Town law enforcement officer guilty of killing undercover police officer

Horn said Sigcu had pointed a gun at him, but witnesses said that, although they saw a gun under Sigcu's T-shirt, he had not drawn it.

In handing down judgment at the Western Cape High Court, Judge Francis rejected Horn's defence that he had thought his life was in danger. He said that, as a trained law enforcement officer, Horn knew that he should only have used his gun as a last resort.

He said Horn lied in his initial statement about what had happened, and he also lied to his boss.

Horn also wanted to apply for bail, instead of going straight to prison, so the matter was postponed to 12 April to prepare for this, and the application for leave to appeal.

Horn stood impassively in a black shirt and narrow tie as he was told that his bail would be extended until then, pending a formal bail application and leave to appeal proceedings.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
morne hornwestern capecape towncourtscrime
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
27% - 1039 votes
Red Bull all the way
48% - 1870 votes
Neither - I support another team
26% - 1002 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.92
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.66
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.48
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,936.07
+0.5%
Silver
25.26
+0.7%
Palladium
2,443.22
+1.5%
Platinum
1,025.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
98.02
-1.9%
Top 40
67,684
+1.1%
All Share
74,290
+1.1%
Resource 10
79,340
+0.8%
Industrial 25
82,503
+1.0%
Financial 15
17,168
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo