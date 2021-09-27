Cape metro launches probe after Tutu's mural defaced with k-word

The City of Cape Town says it's reviewing CCTV footage near the mural of Archbishop Desmond Tutu that was desecrated in the city centre at the weekend.

A racist slur was scribbled over the mural.

Brian Rolfe, the artist who created the mural, said it was a horrible and derogatory thing to do.

The City of Cape Town has launched an urgent probe into the defacing of a mural of Archbishop Desmond Tutu in the city centre after racial slur was scribbled on it at the weekend.

"Ek is 'n k****r" was written over Tutu's glasses on a painting created by artist Brian Rolfe.

Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security JP Smith said the city is urgently probing the matter and is currently looking at CCTV footage to identify culprits.

"I have requested the footage of that area so that we can see whether it can assist an investigation. As far as I know this is not a city asset," he said.

The City's mayoral committee member for community and health services Zahid Badroodien said the city was devastated to see the destruction of the mural meant to celebrate the life of the Arch.

"The work was not commissioned by the city. We are working to identify the artist. The artist will be asked to repair the damaged mural and or to open a case for the matter to be investigated. The city will support the investigation however possible," he said.

The desecration of the mural comes just a few days before Tutu's 90th birthday on 7 October.

The artist behind the iconic mural located in Shortmarket Street said he doubts he would be lodging a complaint with police following the defacement of his artwork.

Artist Brian Rolfe also painted murals of late former president Nelson Mandela and freedom stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela, alongside Tutu's mural.

He told News24 he plans to fix the Tutu mural this week.

"I don't believe that the person or group of people who did this should be given media attention because if they wanted to deface the whole thing, they would have spray painted over it or something, but it is horrible and derogatory to write something like that on the face of the Tutu," he said.

Rolfe added it was clearly someone who was trying to be "silly" who defaced his artwork.

"Obviously it being on Tutu's face is horrible. I will not be laying a complaint because I don't want to make a thing about this, we don't need to see more of this," he added.

