Cape of storms: Heavy rains cause havoc in Cape Winelands and surrounds

Marvin Charles
  • Severe rainfall continued throughout Wednesday night in Cape Town.
  • The City of Cape Town says properties have been flooded, trees have been uprooted and mudslides have been reported.
  • The mayor of the Cape Winelands District Municipality has urged the public not to travel over the long weekend.

Heavy rainfall led to flooding across many parts of Cape Town on Wednesday evening, with authorities attending to several affected areas on Thursday morning. 

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said teams were working hard to implement flood alleviation measures, especially where stormwater systems were blocked.

"There have been mudslides in the Oudeskip area in Hangberg, Hout Bay. The Eerste River/Kuilsriver has burst its banks, causing flooding of some properties in Zandvlei, Macassar.

"Informal settlements have been affected in Sir Lowry's Pass Village, Old Crossroads and Schaapkraal areas. The Mosselbank River burst its banks, affecting residents in Philadelphia and Klipheuwel," she said. 

Powell added that Keyser River was also a concern, as it had burst its banks again. 

"The City's Roads Infrastructure and Management Services are assisting to divert water from surrounding properties. Numerous uprooted trees have been reported. Recreation and Parks is attending to these incidents, and numerous roadways have been flooded across the city," she said. 

PICS | 'Stay at home if possible': No sign of relief as rains, strong winds continue in Western Cape

Motorists drive through a flooded Textile Street o
Motorists drive through a flooded Textile Street on Wednesday in Paarl

Meanwhile, Cape Winelands District Municipality Mayor Elna von Schlicht has appealed to the public not to travel this long weekend and to keep roads clear to ensure that emergency and clean-up crews can move freely. 

She said: 

The severity of the weather over the past few days has had a significant impact on our daily lives. Citizens across the district have been affected. The stormy weather is expected to persist through the weekend and into next week.

Von Schlicht also appealed to residents to stay home over the long weekend and to travel only if absolutely necessary.

"It is crucial that we keep our roads clear for emergency personnel and other essential services as they navigate to areas that pose a threat to our safety. If there is no alternative and you must travel, please adhere to traffic and road instructions," she stressed.


