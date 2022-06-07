Cape politicians call for Bheki Cele's axing, but crime-fighting groups on the fence

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has joined calls for the axing of Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Community policing forums, however, say more needs to be done to reduce crime.

The province saw a 10% hike in the community reported serious crimes category.

After the release of the 2021/2022 fourth quarter crime statistics last week, which showed a 10% increase in the community reported serious crimes category in the Western Cape, Premier Alan Winde and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis have called for the axing of Police Minister Bheki Cele.

But local crime-fighting groups are still on the fence.

"It is clear that the national Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, is not doing enough to improve policing and for the protection of residents in our city and country. The national minister has repeatedly shown he is not fit for the job, and it is time for President [Cyril] Ramaphosa to act," Hill-Lewis said.



He added that the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government collectively deployed more than 1 100 additional local law enforcement officers as part of the LEAP programme "to make up for the ongoing police resource shortages in our region".

Last week, Winde accused Cele of lacking commitment and urgency in dealing with crime in the province.

He made the comment after a man burnt to death in Parkwood after he was a victim of an alleged mob justice attack.

Winde said the province did not have enough police officers to deal with crime in the province and Cele had shown a total lack of commitment, management and determination to help our citizens feel safe".







In the province, seven police stations featured in the country's top 30 stations in the community reported serious crimes category.



In this category, the Western Cape saw an increase of 10.4%, from 65 620 incidents of crimes in 2021 to 72 448 for the corresponding months of 2022.



The overall number of murders in the province increased by 12%, while sexual offences rised 16%.

But Khayelitsha's policing forum cluster chairperson, Francina Lukas, says removing the police minister won't solve the problem.

"We need a more coordinated approach between the spheres of government. There is no use in SAPS putting out fires with limited resources on one side, while LEAP and Metro officers are on the other side, not working in sync," Lukas said.

She believes resourcing is at the heart of policing problems in the province.

"We need to put the resources in the precincts where crime is happening. For example, Harare has one of the highest murder rates. That tells us that we need more resources, from boots on the ground to investigating detectives," Lukas said.

Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Charles George is all for a "change of hats" in police management.



"Minister Cele has no clue what crime is about and how to fight it. But that's only one part of the solution. We need to fight crime with 21st Century tools. You can't win the war without eyes in the sky," George added.

He said mistrust in the police force as a result of corrupt police officers, could be eliminated if police relied more on technology.

He added:

Technology can't lie and will hold people accountable. You can't use politics to fix the situation. You need people to be accountable.

Fish Hoek CPF chairperson Jonathan Mills believes replacing Cele should be part of the solution. He said the police's top brass has the responsibility of creating a feasible turnaround strategy.



This strategy needs to address more than just a very narrow portion of serious crimes, especially with most SAPS stations under the pressure of climbing statistics and shrinking budgets.

"The problems are on the ground where crime is actually being fought. But manpower, vehicles and resources levels are falling further, and solving those problems to equip the stations is ultimately the police minister's responsibility," Mills said.



"There is no turnaround plan on the table. So someone who will at least try to grasp the bigger issues should be put in place. The responsibility to create a broad-based crime-fighting strategy lies with police management.

However, Hanover Park CPF chairperson Ebrahim Abrahams says police leadership at all levels needs to be re-examined because the implementation of crime-fighting strategies seems to be going awry.

He said:

Cele is only a political leader. We need to look at replacing police commanders who are not taking instruction. Implementation is the problem.

Gareth Newman, director of the Institute for Security Studies' (ISS) Governance, Crime and Justice programme, says blaming a single person for South Africa's crime situation is "a bit simplistic". He adds that crime is driven by a range of complex socio-economic factors.



"If we got a new police minister, the best we could hope for is someone who allows police to get on with their work while providing pollical support and oversight, and who understands institution building. The minister's role is to hold the police service accountable. That's the best he can do," Newman added.

Lizette Lancaster, manager of the ISS Crime Hub, adds that South Africa's policing needs "a fundamental shift in leadership" and that capable leadership needs to be in place at all levels.

Lancaster added that various processes in the police service should be relooked, including recruitment and ongoing training.



