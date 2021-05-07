1h ago

add bookmark

Cape storms: City of Cape Town assessing measures to curb flooding, mudslides

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SAPS members in the Southern Cape and Overberg are deployed in numbers to assist during severe weather conditions.
SAPS members in the Southern Cape and Overberg are deployed in numbers to assist during severe weather conditions.
SAPS
  • The Cape Metro will be implementing measures to prevent mudslides, flooding, and debris landing up on its roads as the rainfall season slowly approaches.
  • This comes after a devastating fire that gutted several buildings at UCT and which also destroyed the vegetation that prevents soil from washing away during heavy rain.
  • Areas that are most likely to be at risk are Vredehoek, Woodstock, Salt River, and Observatory, as well as the M3 highway and Philip Kgosana Drive.

The City of Cape Town will be implementing measures to prevent mudslides, flooding, and debris landing up on city roads as winter approaches.

According to the City, the UCT fire that took place recently, destroyed the vegetation that prevents soil from washing down the mountain slopes during heavy rains. This comes days after a heavy storm hit several Western Cape towns, causing severe flooding.

PICS | Cape storms: Southern Cape evacuated

"We are concerned about the flooding of lower-lying areas and mudslides," said mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase.

She added that a lot had been done to mitigate the risks, however, soil and rocks may still wash into the storm water system during fierce winter storms and this could lead to flooding. Areas most likely to be at risk are Vredehoek, Woodstock, Salt River, and Observatory, as well as the M3 highway and Philip Kgosana Drive.

READ | It was 'apocalyptic, like a scene from a movie' - UCT students traumatised after fire, evacuation

"Soil and loose rocks may wash onto the M3 highway and Philip Kgosana Drive, so all road users will have to be very cautious when driving along these roads in coming months.

"Teams from the directorate’s Engineering Services Unit, Stormwater and River Management conducted assessments last month.

PICS | Cape Town fires gut 3 city icons

Purchase said further assessments at all fire-affected areas from the University of Cape Town and Rhodes Memorial to Vredehoek happened on 30 April, and another site inspection at the area above Vredehoek took place on 4 May. 

"I conducted a site visit on the lower slopes of Table Mountain around Vredehoek and above Philip Kgosana Drive to see what has been done to date and whether everything is on track."

"I must say I am impressed by the teams' swift response," she added.Residents could lower the risk of flooding at their properties by cleaning their storm water pipes, and ensuring there was nothing obstructing the stormwater inlets or flow of stormwater at their properties,

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townweather
Lottery
4 strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 4082 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 3774 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 404 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.10
-0.7%
GBP/ZAR
19.71
-0.2%
EUR/ZAR
17.13
-0.1%
AUD/ZAR
11.06
-0.0%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,830.31
+0.8%
Silver
27.32
+0.1%
Palladium
2,908.50
-1.4%
Platinum
1,248.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
68.09
-1.3%
Top 40
62,573
+1.4%
All Share
68,520
+1.4%
Resource 10
71,474
+2.1%
Industrial 25
86,856
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,711
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo