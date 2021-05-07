Cape storms: City of Cape Town assessing measures to curb flooding, mudslides

The Cape Metro will be implementing measures to prevent mudslides, flooding, and debris landing up on its roads as the rainfall season slowly approaches.

This comes after a devastating fire that gutted several buildings at UCT and which also destroyed the vegetation that prevents soil from washing away during heavy rain.

Areas that are most likely to be at risk are Vredehoek, Woodstock, Salt River, and Observatory, as well as the M3 highway and Philip Kgosana Drive.

The City of Cape Town will be implementing measures to prevent mudslides, flooding, and debris landing up on city roads as winter approaches.



According to the City, the UCT fire that took place recently, destroyed the vegetation that prevents soil from washing down the mountain slopes during heavy rains. This comes days after a heavy storm hit several Western Cape towns, causing severe flooding.

PICS | Cape storms: Southern Cape evacuated

"We are concerned about the flooding of lower-lying areas and mudslides," said mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase.

She added that a lot had been done to mitigate the risks, however, soil and rocks may still wash into the storm water system during fierce winter storms and this could lead to flooding. Areas most likely to be at risk are Vredehoek, Woodstock, Salt River, and Observatory, as well as the M3 highway and Philip Kgosana Drive.

READ | It was 'apocalyptic, like a scene from a movie' - UCT students traumatised after fire, evacuation

"Soil and loose rocks may wash onto the M3 highway and Philip Kgosana Drive, so all road users will have to be very cautious when driving along these roads in coming months.

"Teams from the directorate’s Engineering Services Unit, Stormwater and River Management conducted assessments last month.

PICS | Cape Town fires gut 3 city icons

Purchase said further assessments at all fire-affected areas from the University of Cape Town and Rhodes Memorial to Vredehoek happened on 30 April, and another site inspection at the area above Vredehoek took place on 4 May.



"I conducted a site visit on the lower slopes of Table Mountain around Vredehoek and above Philip Kgosana Drive to see what has been done to date and whether everything is on track."

"I must say I am impressed by the teams' swift response," she added.Residents could lower the risk of flooding at their properties by cleaning their storm water pipes, and ensuring there was nothing obstructing the stormwater inlets or flow of stormwater at their properties,