Cape taxi association employee shot dead, 2 others wounded in office attack

A CATA administrator has been killed, and two other people injured during a shooting on Wednesday.

Two unknown gunmen stormed into the CATA regional offices and opened fire.

According to CATA, the incident will not affect the provision of public transport in the city.

An administrator of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) has been shot dead and two other operators injured when gunmen stormed into the association's regional office in Nyanga and opened fire on Wednesday.

Two unknown suspects entered the offices and shot the office administrator Mlamleli Cetyena, who died at the scene.

CATA spokesperson Mandla Hermanus said two other operators, 30 and 41-years-old, who were being assisted by Cetyena, were wounded in the attack.

READ | Western Cape transport department sounds alarm over extortion in taxi industry

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk said that Nyanga police were called to the crime scene where they found the victims.

"An adult male was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel," Van Wyk added.

The wounded men were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

CATA vowed that the deadly shooting incident would not affect public transport in any way.

"This incident will not affect the provision of public transport by the taxi industry, especially during this time when leaders are commencing with their end of year examinations," Hermanus said.

He added that they were cooperating with law enforcement agencies to follow up on all possible leads to bring the culprits to book.

No arrests have been made.